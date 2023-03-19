Chelsea slipped to a 2-2 draw against Everton on Saturday evening to end their run of successive victories under Graham Potter.

The Blues played well against Sean Dyche's side but were undone by two moments of poor defending, with Ellis Simms' late equaliser generating some more pressure on Potter.

However, it wasn't all doom and gloom for Chelsea as they scored twice and looked dangerous throughout against an organised Everton side, with Ben Chilwell impressing once again at left wing-back.

How did Ben Chilwell play against Everton?

As per Sofascore, the former Leicester City man would earn a superb 7.9/10 rating for his performance, which ranked him as the best Chelsea player to feature in the game.

During the 90 minutes, the 26-year-old defender was a constant threat down the left-hand side, which Everton were "really struggling to contain" - as per the Express' Joe Krishnan. Indeed, the full-back contributed five successful crosses, four key passes and two successful dribbles.

On average in the Premier League this season, Chilwell has managed just 0.9 crosses, 0.8 key passes and 0.3 dribbles per game, emphasising just how good he was against Everton on Saturday.

Funnily enough, it was actually one of his inaccurate crosses that led to a goal, with his ball in from the left being cut out before falling to Joao Felix who found the back of the net from the edge of the area.

He would also impress from a defensive perspective, winning 70% of his duels, contributing two interceptions and one clearance in the 90 minutes, which again is an improvement on his average of 0.8 interceptions and 0.9 clearances per game in the top flight so far this campaign.

This level of performance is nothing new with the defender having impressed a great deal under former boss, Thomas Tuchel, who was full of praise for the England international last season after a strong run of form as a left wing-back, the position he's now being deployed in by Potter.

Tuchel said: "[He is] very important, very important position in the system we play.

"Very important part of the position is to arrive in the box and to create a goal threat from that position. Not to just be the ball-possession guy on the side and to be responsible for ball control. This is what we want and what we demand.

"I'm happy that Chilly is growing into his full potential and pushing the limits constantly because it fits, in my opinion, pretty perfectly in his player profile."

The 26-year-old defender has earned above a 7/10 rating from WhoScored in each of the last four games so it seems clear that he is also becoming an important member of Potter's squad.

Once again, the key for the talented left-back is staying injury-free, as Chelsea look like a far better outfit with him and Reece James at their creative best in the wing-back roles.