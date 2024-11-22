A Chelsea player is working to join an elite club via his entourage, and work is being done in the background to secure his switch ahead of January.

Chelsea players likely to be sold or loaned out in January

The winter transfer window is fast approaching, and with it an opportunity for BlueCo to trim the wage bill.

Head coach Enzo Maresca has deemed certain members of his squad surplus to requirements, with the Italian already showing ruthlessness in cutting unwanted players over the summer.

Trevoh Chalobah, Raheem Sterling, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Romelu Lukaku and Armando Broja were among the players who were sold or loaned out at the very last minute of the most recent transfer window in August, joining Ian Maatsen, Conor Gallagher, Lewis Hall, Omari Hutchinson, Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva, Tino Anjorin, Lesley Ugochukwu, Armando Broja, Djordje Petrovic, David Datro Fofana, Alfie Gilchrist, Basir Humphreys and Gabriel Slonina out of the Stamford Bridge exit door.

It was quite a mass clearout before deadline day on August 30, and it is believed there are a few more Chelsea players set for the chop once we reach 2025.

Carney Chukwuemeka

£100,000-per-week outcast Carney Chukwuemeka is on the transfer list at Chelsea, with Maresca's side prepared to sell amid rumoured interest from the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan.

Milan are also targeting Cesare Casadei, and the Italian's exit from Chelsea at the turn of the year has been described as "inevitable" by sections of the media (Milan Live).

There are also some rumours that Crystal Palace have made an approach for Mykhailo Mudryk, with the £89 million Ukranian struggling to work his way into Maresca's starting eleven on a regular enough basis considering the serious competition ahead of him.

One player who may be desperate to leave above all the aforementioned crop, though, is £200,000-per-week England international Ben Chilwell who has played just 45 minutes in all competitions this season.

Chilwell working to join Juventus from Chelsea via his camp

As per a report by Italian newspaper Tuttojuve this week, Chilwell's entourage are leading interest in taking him to Juventus on loan, with "movements" taking place behind the scenes between the Old Lady and Chelsea to make this move happen.

The 27-year-old is even willing to take a pay cut, and Chelsea are prepared not to include a loan fee, so this move suits Juve - both in terms of Chilwell's quality and from a business perspective.

It is also believed that Maresca's side are ready to pay a chunk of his salary, so Thiago Motta could have a big opportunity here to shore up the left-back position with proven experience and quality.

While Chilwell is no longer a key player at Stamford Bridge, former boss Mauricio Pochettino was a real fan, even calling him "one of the best left-backs in the world" on his day.

"[At his] best, [Chilwell] is one of the best left-backs in the world," said Pochettino last season.

"There is only one Reece James and Ben Chilwell."