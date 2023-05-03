Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile 'should impress' prospective new Blues' boss Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge and could go on to have a similar impact that Jan Vertonghen had under the 51-year-old at Tottenham Hotspur, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Mauricio Pochettino and Benoit Badiashile?

As per The Evening Standard, Pochettino continues to negotiate with Chelsea's hierarchy over the possibility of taking over in west London and has made some significant demands to co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

The report states that the Argentinian coach will ask for four members of his backroom team to link up with him at the Blues, while Pochettino also wants to have a significant influence over the 'direction of the club'.

Chelsea are currently in turmoil at the moment, having lost their last six matches in all competitions under Frank Lampard and sit 12th in the Premier League table on 39 points, just nine clear of the relegation zone with five matches left to play.

In terms of Badiashile, the 22-year-old has struggled to make an impact since joining Chelsea from Monaco for £35 million back in January and has regularly been overlooked by Lampard, who has favoured other defensive options.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones believes that Pochettino could be the man to take Badiashile to the next level at Stamford Bridge and thinks the Frenchman could eventually hold similar status to the 51-year-old to that Vertonghen had at Tottenham.

Jones told FFC: "When Pochettino first arrived at Tottenham he rotated centre-backs to find his most reliable pairings but Vertonghen became the most used Spurs defender during his time at the club.

"When we think about what Vertonghen brought to Spurs it was a blend of perfect reading and timing of tackles, an elegance on the ball that allowed the team to build, and of course a physicality and focus that was ever reliable.

"Looking at this Chelsea squad the man that stands out as the best candidate to take such a role is Benoit Badiashile.

He is new to the team but has been impressive in the sense of his anticipation and reactions to key moments of danger, but he also has great ball playing ability and a strength of mind that should impress his new boss. A few years ago, when he was at Monaco as a teenager, Spurs were even scouting him as a Vertonghen successor."

Can Benoit Badiashile go on to be a success at Chelsea?

All things considered, there is no reason to say that Badiashile can't go on to be an important player at Stamford Bridge in the coming years and many would argue the 22-year-old hasn't yet been given a proper opportunity to stake a claim for a first-team berth.

As per Transfermarkt, Badiashile has made just nine appearances in all competitions since arriving in west London. WhoScored has also noted that the Limoges-born defender has shown signs of promise in his limited time on the pitch for Chelsea, making an average of 3.2 clearances per match in the Premier League.

FBRef demonstrate that Badiashile also has a lot of potential to become a ball-playing central defender under Pochettino, with the France Under-21 international having made 45 progressive passes in the English top-flight since arriving at Chelsea, bearing a resemblance to Vertonghen in many ways in the manner he was utilised at Spurs.

Major chances will commence at Chelsea in the summer; however, Pochettino should definitely look to afford starting opportunities to Badiashile as he has all the attributes to be a success in his tactical framework.