Chelsea have now lodged a formal bid to sign a centre-back who Man United are targeting as an alternative to Everton starlet Jarrad Branthwaite.

Chelsea eyeing another centre-back after Tosin Adarabioyo

It didn't take long for the west Londoners to seal their first piece of business this summer, having put pen to paper on a deal for defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham.

The former Man City starlet enjoyed a successful spell at Fulham, but opted to move just across west London to Stamford Bridge upon the expiry of his contract at Craven Cottage. Tosin's arrival will do wonders to fill the void left by fan favourite Thiago Silva, who has left Chelsea to re-join boyhood club Fluminese.

Despite the 26-year-old putting pen to paper on a four-year deal, it is believed that Chelsea could sign another centre-back after Tosin, as new manager Enzo Maresca seeks to reinforce his new backline further.

Tosin Adarabioyo's all-time stats for Fulham in all competitions Total (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 132 Goals 5 Assists 2 Bookings 10 Red cards 1 Minutes played 11,382

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewat and Paul Winstanley are expected to undergo a busy summer of recruitment. In the past week, Chelsea have held talks over signing Jhon Duran from Aston Villa, as well as pushed to seal a deal for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise (Fabrizio Romano).

Amidst all of this activity, as Maresca's side pursue a new forward, there remains a distinct possibility that Chelsea could bring another defender on top of this - with Romano tipping them to potentially bring in multiple central defensive options.

"It will continue to be a busy summer at Chelsea," said the journalist on his Dailybriefing. "It won’t be completely crazy but they will try to make smart things happen, including a new goalkeeper and I expect them to try for at least one new centre-back, but it could be two. I also expect Chelsea to be busy with the striker position."

Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano has been linked with a move to Chelsea as one option, but rather than negotiate with the Bavarians, it is believed they could instead look to pinch a transfer target of Man United's.

Indeed, Ten Hag's side are said to be monitoring Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino as an alternative to Branthwaite - with the Red Devils looking priced out of a move for the Englishman after having a bid rejected, according to widespread reports.

Chelsea make formal bid to sign Aaron Anselmino

According to South American journalist Uriel Lugt, Chelsea have made a "formal" bid to sign Anselmino, and offered the 19-year-old a four-year contract.

The teenager appears very highly-rated in Argentina, despite not making many first team appearances for Boca, and clearly Chelsea's scouting network have been doing their homework on him.