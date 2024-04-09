It's been another dreadful season of Premier League football for Chelsea this year; of that, there can be no doubt.

Mauricio Pochettino's side looked like they might've turned a corner after their dramatic win over Manchester United on Thursday night, but the draw with Sheffield United on Sunday stopped any talk of a turnaround.

There hasn't been much to cheer about for the fans this season, although the solidifying of Conor Gallagher's place in the team has at least given them something to cling to.

The talented midfielder has become one of the squad's most important members, so it's surprising to learn that he is earning three times less than a former flop used to.

Conor Gallagher's salary at Chelsea

Gallagher, a lifelong Blues fan, joined the club as a young boy, fought his way through the various youth sides and went out on loan a few times before finally getting his chance in the first team under Thomas Tuchel last season.

Starting XI on Gallagher's full debut Leeds United 3 - 0 Chelsea: August 2022 GK - Edouard Mendy RB - Reece James CB - Thiago Silva CB - Kalidou Koulibaly LB - Marc Cucurella CM - Jorginho CM - Conor Gallagher RM - Ruben Loftus-Cheek LM - Mason Mount ST - Kai Havertz ST - Raheem Sterling All Data via Transfermarkt

It wasn't the best of debuts, and his return of just three goals and one assist in 45 appearances was far from remarkable either, but come the final day of the season, he had established himself in the squad.

That said, at several points last summer, it genuinely looked as if he was going to be sold, be that to West Ham United or Tottenham Hotspur, but with how well he has played this season, Todd Boehly and Co must be thanking their lucky stars that a transfer never materialised.

In his 41 appearances thus far, the 24-year-old has dramatically increased his output, scoring five goals, providing eight assists, and even taking the captain's armband for a considerable portion of the campaign.

Overall, the England international has become an essential part of Pochettino's squad, although that isn't reflected in his salary.

His £50k-per-week wages mean that there are 18 players earning more than him, and a former Chelsea flop used to earn more than three times as much as well.

Alvaro Morata's salary at Chelsea

The flop in question is Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, who signed for Antonio Conte's Chelsea for a whopping £60m in July 2017.

The then-24-year-old was just coming off an impressive season for Real Madrid, in which he had scored 20 goals and provided six assists in 43 appearances, so expectations were understandably high.

Unfortunately for all involved, the Madrid-born marksman failed to adjust to English football, and in his first year in Blue, he scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 48 appearances.

The 6 foot 3 forward didn't even last the full season in 2018/19.

Alvaro Morata's Chelsea record Season 2017/18 2018/19 Appearances 45 24 Goals 15 9 Assists 6 0 Goal Involvements per Match 0.46 0.37 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In January, he moved to Atlético Madrid on loan, where he would spend the next season and a half before finally sealing a permanent move to the side in June 2020, leaving Stamford Bridge with 24 goals and six assists in 72 appearances.

In all, the Spanish international spent 79 weeks in West London earning a whopping £170k-per-week before his loan move away, meaning that, combined with his £60m transfer fee, he cost the Blues a staggering £73.4m.

The finances of Alvaro Morata's Chelsea career Transfer Fee £60m Total Wages £13.4.6m Total Cost £73.4m Appearances 72 Cost per Appearance £1m Goals 24 Cost per Goal £3m Assists 6 Cost per Assist £12.2m Goal Involvements 30 Cost per Goal Involvement £2.4m Stats via Transfermarkt & Wages via Capology

That means he cost the club around £3m-per-goal, £12.2m-per-assist, or £1m-per-appearance, which is hardly value for money.

Ultimately, it would be hard to describe Morata's move as anything other than a failure, regardless of the money, so the fact that he earned more than three times as much as Gallagher and had very little to show for it just makes the whole deal even worse.