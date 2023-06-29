Chelsea have placed Anatoliy Trubin on their transfer radar this summer, according to a report from reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who is Anatoliy Trubin?

The 21-year-old currently plays in goal for Shakhtar Donetsk, where he has spent the entirety of his career to date. He was given his first ever league outing with the side back when he was just 16-years-old, and he has since gone on to establish himself as their undisputed number one. In the 2022/23 season, he managed the biggest stretch of league games with the side to date, featuring on 28 occasions as the club won his second league title.

It's led to him also being given minutes for his country on the international stage too. He was handed his Ukraine debut back in 2021 and has gone on to feature seven times for them, having also played for their youth teams.

Now, his performances appear to have caught the eye of Premier League side Chelsea. According to a report from reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mauricio Pochettino wants to try and strengthen their goalkeeping department and whilst they aren't entirely sure of a need to buy a first-choice shot-stopper, it's clear they want to at least bring in an alternative to provide competition for that spot.

One of the names on their transfer wishlist on that area is the 6 foot 6 giant Trubin, although Blues chiefs have yet to make an official bid for his signature.

What is Trubin's transfer value?

It's unclear exactly how much Trubin would cost the Blues if they did want to launch an official bid for the player. Romano doesn't mention a price tag for the goalkeeper, but Transfermarkt suggest that his value could be around the 22 million Euros mark (or about £19m). It isn't an extortionate amount of money for a young and promising player, but it is still a fairly steep price to pay for a player yet to test himself outside of Ukranian football.

He's already highly regarded despite his age though, and that could be why Chelsea are keen to do business for the player. At just 21-years-old, football talent scout Jacek Kulig has already called him a "hero" for his performances with Shakhtar Donetsk and highlighted how impressive he had been statistically in a recent fixture against Rennes.

Trubin then can already do a job at a decent level and given the right coaching, he could eventually emerge as an undisputed number one - and the Blues seem to want it to be with them too.