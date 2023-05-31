Chelsea remain interested in signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana during the summer transfer window, according to a fresh claim.

Do Chelsea want to sign a new goalkeeper?

There have been various issues at Stamford Bridge throughout this season, with so many players underperforming, not to mention three different managers being in charge. While a lack of attacking spark has been a major problem, defensive midfield additions are wanted, with personal terms agreed with target Manuel Ugarte, and an upgrade is also wanted in goal in the summer window.

Onana is a player who has been linked with a move to west London numerous times in recent months, as he continues to thrive for an Inter side who are preparing to face Manchester City in the Champions League final later this month. The £67,000-a-week 'keeper has started 24 Serie A games this season, as well as 12 in Europe, with four Man of the Match awards coming his way from WhoScored.

Could Onana join Chelsea this summer?

According to Calciomercato [via Sport Witness], Onana could join Chelsea this summer, with Inter happy for him to move on at the end of the season. The Italian giants are "aware of the fact" that the Blues are keen on acquiring his signature, with a "very high offer" potentially arriving in a "few weeks".

The 34-cap Cameroon international could be exactly what the Blues are looking for this summer, having performed at such a high level for an extended period now. He was part of the Ajax team that came so agonisingly close to reaching the Champions League final back in 2019, but at 27, he has now matured into a more formidable all-round stopper.

Onana, sponsored, by Adidas, was hailed as "excellent' by fellow 'keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic during the 2022 World Cup, where he made one appearance for Cameroon, and he is someone who could provide more stability between the sticks at Chelsea, giving more confidence to the defence and ensuring that the Blues go up a gear under Mauricio Pochettino.

Without a top-quality goalkeeper, it is hard for any team to enjoy success - Petr Cech was so instrumental when he joined the Blues, for example - and Onana could immediately make the west Londoners more of a force, simply by being a more consistent performer than Kepa Arrizabalaga and Mendy.