Chelsea are keen on the idea of signing Joao Felix permanently in the summer from Atletico Madrid following the conclusion of his loan deal.

When is Joao Felix's loan up with Chelsea?

The Londoners signed the Portuguese forward in the January transfer window on a short-term loan deal from the Spanish side which only last until the end of the campaign.

The fee involved to bring Felix to Stamford Bridge was huge for what is only a loan deal which spans a matter of months.

However, it seems as if he has impressed the powers that be at Chelsea who are keen to keep him at the club ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Indeed, speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, journalist Toby Cudworth has suggested the Blues will be looking into a potential deal at the very least:

"Chelsea are keen to explore it at the very least.

"There's no deal currently in place with Atletico; there's no agreement in the loan deal. But there is a hope that talk can be kicked off and that can get underway.

"Atletico do want to get Joao Felix off the wage bill. The only stumbling block could be that they're still going to demand a fee likely in the region of €100m, which for Chelsea isn't a problem, as we've seen with Todd's deep pockets.

"And the player himself, we understand, is keen to at least speak to Chelsea and explore doing this as well. So it's something that could happen, even without Chelsea qualifying for the Champions League."

How much could Joao Felix cost Chelsea?

The Portuguese forward signed for the La Liga side back in 2019 for a huge fee believed to be worth in the region of £113m after moving from Benfica.

And, according to Cudworth, it seems Atletico would be keen to recoup the large majority of that money four years on from signing him in the first place, so deal of around €100m (£87m) could be in the offing.

But what is interesting is to hear the Spanish side are also keen to offload him from their wage bill over the course of the summer.

It is believed Felix signed a seven-year deal with Atletico back in 2019 and in January the club opted to extend his stay by a further year up until 2027.

This would suggest one of the parties would have to compromise in the summer if a deal is to be done.

Although Chelsea are said to be impressed with Felix since he arrived, he has returned just the one goal in his eight appearances for the Blues (via Transfermarkt).

And that is not to say he still isn't adapting to the Premier League, but it is to say if Chelsea are to spend the type of money which Atletico are believed to want, then they will have to be sure he could get up to speed in the Premier League for next season.

On the other hand, if Atletico are keen to get Felix off their wage bill, then perhaps they will have to compromise on the asking price which could see Chelsea land him for a reduced fee.