Chelsea are pushing on with their efforts to sign Diogo Costa this summer it seems, with A Bola, via The Daily Express reporting that the Blues have recruited Jorge Mendes to help them sign the shot-stopper.

What is the latest Chelsea transfer news?

Mauricio Pochettino has had a big task on his hands this summer to sort out his Chelsea squad, with the Premier League side dropping out of the top ten in the top flight during the 2022/23 season. It means there is plenty of work to be done to turn their fortunes around during this transfer window and he has already made himself busy in his role as their new boss.

He has plenty of players on his transfer radar it seems, and has recently been eyeing a midfielder based on the names linked with moves to London in the last few days - Federico Valverde appears to be on their wishlist, with Pochettino a real fan of the Real Madrid star.

It appears as though he is desperate to try and bring him to Stamford Bridge and wants the club to stump up the cash to get a deal done. In addition, the Blues have also registered their interest in Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but no official offer or bid has been made for him yet either, so fans will have to remain patient.

Are Chelsea signing Diogo Costa?

At the other end of the field, it's become apparent that Chelsea want to try and add another goalkeeper. It appears that Diogo Costa could be the man they want inbetween the sticks and a fresh report today suggests the club may be about to step up their pursuit of the 6 foot 2 Porto star.

According to A Bola, via the Daily Express, the Premier League side have now recruited super agent Mendes to their cause to try and help them get a transfer deal done with the Portuguese outfit.

The club may be prepared to sell, and it appears as though Chelsea are ready to really put their interest into full effect by using the agent to try and help them complete a deal for the player, with the Blues hierarchy now preparing to "formalise their interest".

He won't be cheap though, with the Blues potentially having to stump up a fee of 75 million Euros (or £64m). However, Pochettino appears to want more options in goal at Stamford Bridge and it looks as though Costa is who he wants to bring in at that position. Having played 109 times for Porto already despite being just 23-years-old, and keeping 47 clean sheets in those games, it comes as no surprise.

Despite his age, Costa has also already been praised for his impressive displays for both club and country. Football journalist Josh Bunting stated that the goalkeeper is "superb" during a display for Porto last season and added that it showed why he is Portugal's number one.

It's clear then that the shot-stopper is already highly regarded and at the top of his game in his position - and Chelsea could capitalise and bring him in to strengthen themselves inbetween the sticks.