Chelsea legend Cesar Azpilicueta remains keen on joining Inter Milan before the start of next season, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Azpilicueta set to leave Chelsea?

The £180,000-a-week defender has been a wonderful servant for the Blues down the years, proving to be a model of consistency and enjoying great success along the way.

Azpilicueta has made 508 appearances for Chelsea since arriving at Stamford Bridge back in 2012, winning one Champions League crown and two Premier League titles along the way, but it could be that his long stay at the club is about to come to an end.

The 33-year-old's current Blues deal expires next year, and rather than leave for free at that point, the Blues could accept that this summer is the right time to allow him to leave. The player himself also appears to be keen on a new challenge, with a fresh update emerging regarding the situation.

What's the latest on Azpilicueta's future?

Writing on Twitter, Romano said that Azpilicueta still intends to join Inter this summer, despite interest from La Liga side Athletic Bilbao:

"Understand Athletic de Bilbao is not concrete option for César Azpilicueta. Personal terms agreed with Inter and no intention to consider other proposals, as of now. Two year deal in place but it all depends on Chelsea's green light to let him go as free agent."

Azpilicueta will unquestionably go down as a Chelsea legend, given the many years of top-level service he has given, being hailed as "amazing" by fellow Blues icon Petr Cech.

That being said, this summer does arguably feel like the right time for him to move on, in a decision that could ultimately end up suiting all parties. At 33, the right-back's best days are now behind him, with Reece James firmly ahead of him in the pecking order, and he will feel that he can enjoy one more challenge during the autumn of his career.

Getting Azpilicueta's aforementioned salary off the club's wage bill would also be bonus, potentially generating more funds for new signings, as Chelsea look to make a number of key additions before the beginning of the campaign.

Should the Spaniard end up staying on, it certainly wouldn't be an issue, though - he can continue to be a solid squad player - but it would be a surprise if that happened now, unless the club decide they want him to see out the remainder of his contract.