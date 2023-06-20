Chelsea are holding an interest in Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, according to a report from Calciomercato via the Chelsea Chronicle.

Will Chelsea sign Gleison Bremer?

The 26-year-old currently plays for Juventus, who he joined at the very beginning of the 2022/23 season. Despite only just joining the Turin outfit, he has already become a first-team regular for them and played often in Serie A, featuring on 30 occasions and even managing four goals and an assist along the way.

Whilst Juventus struggled with off-field difficulties and slipped to seventh in the standings, Bremer was able to flourish and become a key player, standing out as one of the few silver linings in their campaign.

He's clearly a very offensively minded centre-back too, with the Brazilian standing out as one of the best in his position in the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe when it comes to hitting the back of the net. His rate of 0.15 non-penalty xG for example puts him in the top 1% of defenders in that stat - and suggest he is constantly able to get chances for himself and putting himself in positions to score for his team. His 1.63 blocks per 90 and 4.34 clearances per 90 also point at a player who is equally adept at putting in a real defensive shift too.

It's this form that has caught the eye and now, despite being a first-teamer at Juventus, he could be on the move this summer. According to a report from Calciomercato, via The Chelsea Chronicle, the defender is now a target for Chelsea, who have registered their interest.

Another Premier League side in Man United are also credited with interest, so it appears as though both could go head-to-head for the player, who would cost around 60 million Euros (or £51m).

When does Bremer's contract expire?

It is no surprise that Juventus would want so much already for the player, with his contract not set to expire until 2027.

That's because Breimer has already caught the eye for his breakout with Torino and now their cross-town rivals. He's been praised for his work at the back in the past, with football journalist Josh Bunting calling the player "superb" and adding that he can dribble out of the defence "with quality" too.

It shows a centre-back that is confident with the ball at his feet and with Chelsea wanting to strengthen their backline, they could clearly do a lot worse than Breimer this window.