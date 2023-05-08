Chelsea would "100,000,000%" love to sign Harry Kane in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Is Kane on the move this summer?

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a legendary playing career to date, admittedly not winning any trophies but breaking so many individual records. On Saturday, he scored the only goal in Tottenham's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, meaning he is now second in the all-time Premier League scoring charts, having recently been called "world-class" by Graeme Souness.

Kane's current Spurs deal runs out at the end of next season and it could be that he wants a new challenge this summer, with the north Londoners continuing to struggle. Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Englishman, but Manchester United are also thought to be strong contenders to snap him up.

The Blues are badly in need of a signing an elite striker before the start of next season, with Kai Havertz leading the way with only seven league goals in 2022/202 to date.

Could Chelsea make audacious swoop for Kane?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth was in no doubt that Chelsea would jump at the opportunity to acquire Kane's signature in the summer:

"Would he want him? 100,000,000%, Mauricio Pochettino would want Harry Kane. But we’ve got to look at this from the Tottenham and Harry Kane side. Tottenham do not want to sell Harry Kane."

There is no doubt that Chelsea would surely be ecstatic to sign Kane, but in truth, it is tough to see him choosing them, especially given the rivalry that exists between the Blues and Spurs. Not only that, but the west Londoners can't promise him Champions League football, whereas United look highly likely to be able to.

For that reason, the thought of Kane in a Chelsea shirt has to be considered little more than a pipe dream, as things stand, with United surely the red-hot favourites to snap him. That is assuming he wants to leave Spurs, of course, and Daniel Levy is unlikely to make it easy for his most prized asset to leave the club.

Whoever does potentially sign the £200,000-a-week striker will be getting arguably one of the best attacking players of his generation, with 276 goals in 432 Spurs appearances a stunning return, as well as a record 55 strikes in 82 caps for England. If the Blues suddenly won the race, it could be an absolute game-changer for them moving forward.