An update has emerged on Chelsea and their plans to bolster their attacking options in the summer transfer window…

What’s the latest on Victor Osimhen to Chelsea?

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Blues are one of a number of clubs pursuing a deal for Victor Osimhen from Napoli ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that Mauricio Pochettino’s side have a meeting with the player’s representatives planned as they eye up a swoop for the Nigerian, whose priority is to move to the Premier League, in the coming weeks.

There is no mention of how much the Italian side are prepared to demand for their star number nine but Le Parisien recently reported that it would take a staggering €180m (£155m) to secure his services this summer.

How would Victor Osimhen fit in at Chelsea?

Pochettino typically lines up with a 4-3-3 system and as such, Osimhen could play through the middle as his starting centre-forward, with new signing Nicolas Jackson lining up on the right.

Chelsea are reportedly set to sign the £30m Villarreal attacker this month and the club’s head coach could utilise him off the right flank, despite him predominantly playing as a centre-forward in Spain.

Jackson has experience of playing on the right wing and he could form an exciting partnership with Osimhen in the final third, as both players have showcased their ability to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

The Blues only scored 38 goals in 38 Premier League matches and bringing in two forwards with the potential to explode in the final third would be a huge boost to Pochettino ahead of next season.

Osimhen, who was described as a "goal-scoring machine" by journalist Josh Bunting, enjoyed a fantastic 22/23 campaign as the Nigerian number nine plundered an exceptional 26 goals in 30 Serie A outings for Napoli, which is 19 more than any Chelsea player managed in the top-flight last term.

These statistics suggest that the 24-year-old, who has scored 59 goals in 101 matches in all competitions for the Italian ourfit, would be a phenomenal addition to the squad and one that could finally solve their woes in front of goal.

Jackson, meanwhile, struck 12 times in 16 LaLiga starts for Villarreal and created seven 'big chances' for his teammates, suggesting that the 22-year-old ace could offer a huge goal-scoring threat whilst also being able to provide Osimhen, and others, with opportunities to score.

Indeed, the thought of both effervescent forwards in the same front line must be a mouthwatering thought for everyone associated with Chelsea.