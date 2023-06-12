Chelsea have joined the race to sign influential Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Is Kim Min-jae leaving Napoli?

The 26-year-old enjoyed a wonderful season for Napoli, helping them win the Serie A title for the first time since 1990 and proving to be one of their most important players. Kim was an absolute rock at the heart of his side's defence, averaging 3.5 clearances per game across 35 league appearances, and it has seemingly made the rest of Europe sit up and take notice.

Manchester United have been continually linked with making a move for the £33,000-a-week South Korean, and it looks as though his future could lie away from Napoli beyond the summer.

With Chelsea looking to make key defensive signings in the upcoming transfer window, a new report has emerged that suggests Kim could be a target.

Are Chelsea keen on signing Kim Min-jae?

According to Foot Mercato [via Caught Offside], both the Blues and Newcastle United have entered the race to sign the 47-cap South Korea international, providing stiff competition for United in the process.

Chelsea are eyeing him as a more successful signing than Kalidou Koulibaly, who also arrived from Napoli last summer, but endured a fairly disappointing first season at Stamford Bridge and only started 20 out of 38 top flight games.

Kim could be a sensational signing by the Blues this summer, although the fact that they don't have European football to offer him is a clear drawback. That's something that both United and Newcastle can give him, which could put them ahead of the west Londoners in the queue.

Compatriot and former United midifelder Park Ji-sung has described the defender as "extraordinary" recently, adding that he is a "technical leader and personality", and he is someone who could transform a struggling Chelsea back-line moving forward.

While Koulibaly and Thiago Silva are both in their 30s, with the same also applying to Cesar Azpilicueta, Kim would be a younger option who can lead the troops for a number of years to come.

Strong both in and out of possession, Kim enjoyed an eye-catching 91% pass completion rate in Serie A last season, as well as averaging 3.6 clearance per match in the Champions League. There a few more impressive and in-form players in Europe in his position right now, so Chelsea snapping him up over their rivals would feel like a major coup.