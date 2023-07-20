Chelsea could have their sights set on a huge swoop to sign Marco Verratti from PSG, according to reliable journalist Kaveh Solhekol, via The Chelsea Chronicle.

What is the latest Chelsea transfer news?

The Blues suffered a torrid Premier League campaign in 2022/23, disposing of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter before slumping down the division and out of the top ten entirely. Any hopes of European football, even the Europa Conference League, were dashed as the side struggled to pick up wins. It means that this summer will require an overhaul and the club have already got to work in sorting out transfer business to get them back on track.

One of the biggest transfer sagas for Chelsea this summer involves Moises Caicedo. With the English side keen on signing the midfielder, it seems as though this is one deal that will continue to drag on for weeks. The most recent update has seen the club launch an official bid to try and bring in the Ecuador star, but current club Brighton snubbed that approach - believed to be worth £70m - and it is now back to the drawing board for the Blues.

They have also been linked with a swoop for wonderkid Matheus Franca, who is currently playing for Flamengo in Brazil. He is seen as a real talent and would cost Chelsea £21m if they did wish to bring him to Stamford Bridge. The club's owner Todd Boehly appears to be prepared to stump up that amount to land the versatile attacker though, so a deal could potentially happen.

Are Chelsea signing Marco Verratti?

Now, according to reliable journalist Kaveh Solhekol, via The Chelsea Chronicle, there is yet another name on their transfer wishlist. It comes in the form of PSG's Marco Verratti, with the reporter stating that the midfielder could be available on a deal from the Ligue 1 side this summer.

It seems the French outfit may be prepared to sell him on if they can land a fee of around £70m for his services and Chelsea have been listed as one of the clubs considering a move for the Italian. No official bid has yet been tabled for the player though and they will also face competition for his signature from Liverpool.

Solhekol said: "PSG’s official position is that the player is not for sale, but I think, reading between the lines, they would listen to offers for him, offers that match their valuation. I think their valuation is about £70m. We have also been told that two Premier League clubs are interested in signing him. The names we were told were Liverpool and Chelsea."

The midfielder is a huge name who has long stood out with his quality on the big stage, with the Italian playing on both the World and European stages with PSG. It's led to him becoming one of the most notable players in his position and that remains the same even this season. Football journalist Josh Bunting stated that Verratti is "magnificent" in terms of his vision, most notably during a game for his country back in March.

It shows that, even though the international star is now 30-years-old, he is still playing at the highest level. If Chelsea want to improve their midfield then, the Ligue 1 based man might be a really good signing for the club.