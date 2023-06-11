Chelsea getting rid of several experienced senior players this summer, especially in midfield, is 'inconceivable', according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Chelsea?

As per Football Insider, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has agreed personal terms with Manchester United and looks set for a move to Old Trafford as long as both clubs can come to an agreement over a fee for the player.

Mateo Kovacic could also be set to depart Stamford Bridge and is said to be in talks with Manchester City over a transfer to the Etihad Stadium, according to talkSPORT.

Cobham academy product Conor Gallagher is being eyed by West Ham United as David Moyes looks to add some depth to his midfield at the London Stadium ahead of next term, as per FootballTransfers.

Talks are also progressing between AC Milan and Ruben Loftus-Cheek as he enters the final year of his deal at Chelsea, as per Football Insider.

The Guardian report that N'Golo Kante is also set to leave the Blues and had completed a medical ahead of a high-profile transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones is surprised that Chelsea are open to the possibility of inviting on a midfield exodus this summer.

Jones told FFC: "It's strange at a time when you're hearing Mason Mount could leave, Kovacic could leave, Conor Gallagher could leave, Ruben Loftus-Cheek could leave, Kante could leave. That's five midfielders, it's inconceivable that they can all just leave and also you need to open the door to see what else could happen. I think it'd be a blow if Kante left now as well as all those other players because you need some experience and stability and that."

Who else could leave Chelsea this summer?

Chelsea don't seem to be hanging around in identifying who they are happy to move on this summer as Mauricio Pochettino looks to stamp his authority on things in SW6.

Saudi outfits Al Ahli and Al Shabab have both approached Blues striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang over a potential move to the Middle East, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Brighton & Hove Albion are also readying up a club-record bid for Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill, who could also leave Stamford Bridge permanently despite showing promise on the South Coast, as per The Daily Mail.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has also been touted with a switch to Nottingham Forest by the same outlet, showing that change is definitely in the winds at Chelsea this off-season.