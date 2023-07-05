Chelsea are hoping an offer of "£70m plus £10m" will be enough to secure the signature of Moises Caicedo, but Brighton & Hove Albion "want more than that", claims transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea transfer news - What's the latest on Moises Caicedo?

The Blues have found themselves with more financial wriggle room than many were expecting them to have this summer, thanks, in no small part, to the free-spending activities of the burgeoning Saudi Pro League.

The Middle Eastern league have been on a buying spree across Europe, and it seems that West London has become a location of particular interest for them as a swath of Blues first-team players have made the lucrative decision to join their new project.

The capital generated from those sales has seen the club bring in new faces like Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal for £30.1m and youngster Kendry Paez for £17.27m - although he won't move to London until turning 18 in 2025.

However, Brighton's Ecuadorian superstar Caicedo seems to be the primary target for the pensioners at the moment.

Talks between the clubs have been ongoing, with Caicedo keen on the move himself, but the difference in valuation between the Blues and Seagulls seems to be the one thing slowing the deal down, per Fabrizio Romano.

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"Chelsea and Caicedo already have personal terms almost agreed, but it's just about Chelsea and Brighton now. The two clubs are in direct contact, I can confirm that they spoke on Friday, on Saturday, on Sunday and also today on Monday, so the two clubs are speaking, Chelsea and Brighton, and they are trying to find a solution together on the price.

"We can say that Chelsea hope to get the deal done around £70m plus £10m (add-ons), £80m. Brighton want more than this, but the negotiation is ongoing and as I mentioned it's a direct conversation. So, let's wait and see, but this deal is absolutely on too."

Who is better, Moises Caicedo or Enzo Fernandez?

With the deal looking increasingly like a formality and the Brighton man primarily playing as a defensive midfielder, how does he stack up to his competition at the Bridge?

When it comes to their personal seasons last year, it's advantage Enzo Fernandez, as he ended the year with an average match rating of 7.02 across his 43 games in all competitions.

In contrast, "La Joya" - as he's known in Ecuador - achieved a slightly worse average match rating of 6.88 across his 40 games in all competitions.

Passing is another area in which the World Cup winner comes out ahead, as according to FBref, he attempts 96 passes per 90, completing 83.5 of them, giving him a pass success rate of 87%.

On the other hand, Brighton's "machine" has a slightly higher success rate at 88.5%, but he only attempts 57.1 passes per 90, so that 1.5% difference is negligible in this case.

Where the Ecuadorian international shines, however, is in the defensive side of the game, making 2.87 tackles per 90, winning 1.43 of those compared to Enzo's 1.35 successful tackles per 90.

While there may not be a lot in it from a statistical and numerical perspective, Caicedo has received rave reviews from manager Roberto De Zerbi who said:

"Caicedo is a top player with and without the ball. There are many players who are very good with the ball, but without it in defensive spaces are not so good. Others in the defensive space are top but with the ball, there are some problems.

"With Caicedo, I don't see anything not at the top level. He has no limit."

If the only thing stopping this deal from being complete is a small difference in valuation, the Blues should find a way to meet Brighton's demands as a midfield with Caicedo and Fernandez could be unbelievable.