Chelsea are set to enter into negotiations for Moises Caicedo in the coming days according to Fabrizio Romano, via Caught Offside, but the reliable journalist has revealed that there is confusion about what the player's price tag actually is.

What is the latest Chelsea transfer news?

New boss Mauricio Pochettino will want to try and mold the Blues into his kind of team now that he has taken the reins at Stamford Bridge, and that will likely mean plenty of transfer business for the Blues this summer. They've already added Christopher Nkunku to their ranks, and it appears there are still plenty of targets on the Premier League outfit's radar too.

For starters, they are eyeing recruits in their goalkeeping department. They've long been linked with a move for Andre Onana of Inter, and a recent report suggests that talks between the club and the player could still happen despite some interest from rivals Man United. They also have one eye on the future too, with Pochettino also keeping tabs on Ethan Nwaneri at Arsenal.

One name that has consistently been rumored to be on his way to Stamford Bridge is Moises Caicedo. The Brighton man looks to be getting closer towards the exit door with the Seagulls and Chelsea appear to be in talks already over a potential transfer for the midfielder. A fee for the player has previously been reported as being worth £80m.

What is Moises Caicedo's transfer value?

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano, via Caught Offside, reports that the fee is actually not that clear yet.

He states that there have been "conflicting reports" over what the actual price of the deal is and how much a transfer will set Chelsea back. It means that currently, while there will be discussions over a move to the Blues, it isn't entirely certain just how much the Seagulls have demanded for the player.

Romano himself has not been able to reveal just how much a potential deal is worth, as he said: "Brighton’s precise asking price for Caicedo is not clear at the moment – there have been some conflicting reports on that."

One thing that is clear though is that Caicedo has caught the eye since his move into the Premier League. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig stated that the midfielder is "high-quality" after a performance last season and added that he had "always been a big fan" of the player. If Chelsea do manage to land him then, it could be a real boost to long-term goals, landing a long-term acquistion whose potential has been lauded by scouts and media members alike.