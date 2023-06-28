Chelsea are now looking to up their pursuit of the Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo this week, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Will Brighton sell Caicedo this summer?

The west London side could see some major changes at Stamford Bridge over the course of the summer with the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino in recent weeks.

And one change could come in midfield with the potential departure of Mason Mount to Manchester United.

It is believed the Blues are looking to bring in a fee in the region of £65m for their homegrown 24-year-old this summer.

Amid reports of Mount's potential exit, it is believed they are keen to add to their midfield this summer with Caicedo a player who has been heavily linked.

The Brighton midfielder has been linked with a potential move away from the south coast for a number of months now with Arsenal also credited with an interest.

Despite putting pen to paper on a new deal after the January interest, it is believed Caicedo has been promised by Roberto De Zerbi and the Seagulls that he can leave this summer.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano has claimed the Blues are now set to up their negotiations with Brighton to secure the services of the 21-year-old:

"Exclusive information. Chelsea are now starting the negotiations for Moises Caicedo. It will happen this week, let's see if today [Wednesday]/tomorrow but it's direct negotiation now Chelsea Brighton for Moises Caicedo. Direct club-to-club negotiation. So we wait for the bid, we wait for a direct conversation. We know that personal terms are not an issue."

How much is Moises Caicedo worth?

The Londoners could be set to receive a healthy sum of money over the coming weeks with the potential sale of Mount.

And it is worth considering the fact the Seagulls will be well aware of the financial power behind a club like Chelsea.

Todd Bohely and co spent massively over the course of last season and have already made a number of sales this summer to bring in some money and relieve their wage bill.

It is believed Brighton have set a £90m valuation on their Ecuadorean this summer if they are to allow him to leave.

And they certainly sit in the driving seat in any negotiations this summer with the player now having signed a new deal to take his stay up until 2027.

However, the midfielder is seemingly keen to move on to bigger things with him previously showing a desire to leave in the January transfer window.

Although Brighton are believed to be open to allowing him leave over the coming weeks, it is apparent they will not be willing to allow Chelsea to get a bargain for the midfielder.