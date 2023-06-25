Chelsea are "expected" to make a move for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer, according to an update from renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Where is Caicedo off to this summer?

The 21-year-old stood out as one of the Seagulls' star players in 2022/23, shining alongside Alexis Mac Allister in the middle of the park and featuring in 37 of his side's 38 Premier League matches.

Caicedo's performances haven't gone unnoticed, however, and Brighton are going to find it extremely difficult to keep hold of him beyond the end of the summer transfer window. Chelsea are one of many clubs who have been linked with a move for the Ecuadorian recently, with a move to one of the country's top teams looking on the cards sooner rather than later.

The Blues are in desperate need of strengthening in midfield, with N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic set to leave a void there, and it looks as though they are still pushing hard to snap up the in-demand Brighton man.

Are Chelsea in the mix to sign Caicedo?

Taking to Twitter, Romano provided an update on the current situation, saying that Caicedo remains a primary target for Chelsea this summer, as new manager Mauricio Pochettino looks to make inroads in the transfer market:

"No changes on Caicedo deal. Chelsea expected to bid after outgoing and still feel in control of the situation. There’s no official negotiation ongoing yet. Personal terms almost agreed."

In many ways, Caicedo could be the perfect midfield signing for Chelsea this summer, already possessing experience in the Premier League and coming in as a long-term acquisition with a high ceiling.

You'd expect he would be an immediate key man at Stamford Bridge, despite still being so young, and his combination of tackling tenacity and quality in possession could make him a great midfield partner for Enzo Fernandez moving forward.

Jamie Redknapp has described Caicedo as "magnificent" in the recent past and he averaged 2.7 tackles per game in the league last term, while he also ranks in the 94th percentile for pass completion, highlighting the bite and quality that he could bring to Chelsea's team.

It may not be easy for the Blues to get their man, such is the competition for his signature - a lack of European football is also a potential issue compared to some of their rivals - but they must do all they can to snap up one of the most exciting midfielders in the Premier League currently.