Chelsea's long-standing saga of trying to get a Moises Caicedo deal done is continuing, with reliable journalist Ben Jacobs reporting that the Blues are set for new talks with the midfielder's representatives.

How many games has Moises Caicedo played?

The 21-year-old has spent the last two seasons in Brighton's Premier League squad and has continued to go from strength to strength with the Seagulls. Initially, he was given only eight games to strut his stuff in the top flight back in his debut season and it meant he had little time - just 660 minutes - to assert himself both in the first-team and on the division itself.

However, 2022/23 saw the Ecuador man really thrive as he missed only one league outing for the club all season. He played 37 times for Brighton in the top tier, with one goal and one assist along the way. He also attempted 100 tackles - the second-best number in the entire division - and 50 of those won, which was the fifth-best rate in the Premier League.

Initially beginning his career in his native Ecuador with Independiente, he played 25 times for them in the Serie A as a teenager. It prompted the Seagulls to snap him up when he still only relatively early on in his career, and they began to coach him and use him in their own reserve side. After a short loan spell with Beerschot in Belgium - a spell which led to 12 first-team league games for Caicedo - he was then brought back and given a go in the Brighton starting eleven.

Are Chelsea signing Moises Caicedo?

He's since gone on to impress many in England's top flight - and Chelsea have now been desperate to sign him up. They've spent the vast majority of this summer window trying to sign him and, most recently, have seen a second official bid to snap him up rejected by Brighton. The offer was around £70m, but the Seagulls have instantly snubbed this approach from the Blues.

Now, according to reliable journalist Ben Jacobs, the 21-year-old's representatives are heading to America to hold fresh discussions with Chelsea over a move. They want to try and iron everything out in order to get a transfer sorted as quickly as possible it seems and these negotiations will be held "face-to-face" with the midfielder's agent "prepared" to travel too.

Jacobs said: "Caicedo camp pushing for a speedy resolution to negotiations following Chelsea’s latest rejected bid. Understand there will be face to face talks in America with Caicedo’s agent prepared to also attend if needed."

He's not been in England for very long, but the Brighton gem has clearly already made quite the impression on those who have seen him play. BBC pundit Garth Crooks is one who has been in awe of Caicedo, as he stated the midfielder was "outstanding" during a performance against Arsenal and added that he helped in an "extraordinary trouncing" of the Gunners.

He clearly believes the Seagulls man is a talented player and that is no doubt why Chelsea want to add him to their squad. If they can finally get a deal done, it will be another step in the right direction for the Blues.