Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion are now "speaking about Moises Caicedo" as the clubs get closer to reaching an agreement around the player's possible transfer to the Blues, claims transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea transfer news - What's the latest on Moises Caicedo?

After a January transfer window that saw the club spend a record £323m and bring eight new faces into the club, it looked incredibly unlikely that the west Londoners would have the ability to go big again only six months later, or at least that's what then manager Graham Potter thought, saying in a press conference:

"I don't think the spending will continue as it has. There was a regeneration [of the squad] and I think we have to say the next window and the window after will be different, that's for sure."

It certainly looked like the ex-Brighton manager was right in his assessment after The Athletic revealed in April that the side were set to make significant losses last year, losses that would only be mitigated if the club were able to make significant player sales by July 1st - which is exactly what they have done.

The bulk of player sales have come thanks to the free-spending Saudi Pro League, with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Edouard Mendy all leaving for the Middle Eastern state.

These deals have once again allowed the Blues to flex their financial powers and target some of the league's most sought-after stars, notably Caicedo.

Last week The Athletic reported that Chelsea had officially registered their interest in the Ecuadorian dynamo.

However, things now look to have advanced beyond that point, with the clubs being in direct and constant communication over a deal, per Fabrizio Romano.

He explained the current situation on his YouTube channel:

"I can confirm that Chelsea and Brighton are speaking about Moises Caicedo. There is direct contact, as already explained a few days ago in a video. This is not an old-style negotiation like 'I sent a bid submitted waiting for an answer', this is a bit different. Chelsea are having direct contact with Brighton, trying to find a way together, common ground to make it happen also because the player is very clear in his communication to Brighton.

"Roberto De Zerbi told him in February that is possible for him to go in case they receive a proposal, so there is almost a green light from Brighton to let him go, but they also want the right proposal. So now the conversation Brighton Chelsea is ongoing and next week is going to be an important moment for Moises Caicedo deal because there will be new contacts between Chelsea and Brighton."

Would Moises Caicedo be a good signing for Chelsea?

Kante's departure from Stamford Bridge has left the team somewhat light in the defensive midfield department, a problem that would be solved with the addition of the brilliant Caicedo.

With the amount of attention the 21-year-old received last season, it should come as no shock that he had an unbelievable year on the south coast.

According to WhoScored, the "special" midfielder averaged an impressive rating of 6.92 across his 37 Premier League appearances last season, scoring once and providing one assist along the way.

His underlying numbers are, once again, unsurprisingly outstanding.

According to FBref, who compare players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, the "physical monster" - as labelled by sports scientist Dr Rajpal Brar - sits in the top 6% for pass completion, the top 11% for interceptions, and the top 13%, all per 90.

The only problem the Blues could face with this deal is the price tag, with The Athletic reporting that the Seagulls are monitoring the price of Declan Rice as a guide to how they should price their own prized asset.

That said, with the exodus of players from the Bridge so far and the money they will have surely brought in, Todd Boehly should be doing all he can to get this deal done.