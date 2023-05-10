Chelsea are still reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar this summer, in what could be an audacious swoop.

Is Neymar leaving PSG this summer?

The 31-year-old is one of the most celebrated footballers of his generation, enjoying great success at both club and international level down the years. He is Brazil's all-time record goalscorer, netting 77 times for his country, and he has also won one Champions League title and six league crowns in his career, during spells at Barcelona and PSG.

It could be that Neymar leaves his current club at the end of the season, however, with supporters recently gathering outside his house to call for his exit. His current deal expires in 2025, and with the Ligue 1 giants potentially look to change their approach and bring in younger talent moving forward, it could be that the Brazilian leaves, along with the likes of Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti.

Chelsea are one of the clubs who have been linked with an eye-catching swoop for the £606,000-a-week attacker, and now a fresh update emerged regarding his future.

Could Chelsea seal audacious Neymar swoop?

According to UOL journalist Bruno Andrade [via Sport Witness], Neymar is willing to leave PSG this summer, having initially not wanted to move on. A move to the Premier League seems to be the most likely outcome, with Chelsea potentially the front-runners to acquire his services.

It doesn't look as though the forward will be a target for Newcastle United, further clearing the Blues' path, although Manchester United are providing competition.

While Neymar is an outrageously talented footballer - one who has been called a "genius" by Brazil legend Roberto Carlos in the past - there does feel like a lot of risk behind Chelsea signing him at this point in his career. Firstly, his price tag and wages will likely be eye-watering, while the fact that he is now 31 means that the Blues wouldn't be signing him at the absolute peak of his powers.

Whether he would have the work ethic and desire to be a success under Pochettino remains to be seen, and while he flourished with him in charge at PSG, the Premier League is a very different challenge. Chelsea need to be signing players who are willing to fight for the cause week in, week out, and they arguably wouldn't be getting that with Neymar, considering he has averaged just 0.1 clearances and 0.2 interceptions per game in Ligue 1 this season.