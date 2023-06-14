Chelsea could be about to add a new striker to their ranks this transfer window, with the Evening Standard reporting that the club are negotiating a potential deal for Nicolas Jackson.

Is Nicolas Jackson going to Chelsea?

The 21-year-old had a breakout campaign in 2022/23 for Villareal, featuring more than ever for the Spanish side and finding the back of the net more regularly too. He was played on 26 occasions by the La Liga outfit and duly responded by firing in 12 goals and four assists for his side. Prior to that, his previous best total had been one goal in 16 games for CD Mirandes.

Despite his relative youth though, the forward compares very well to other players in his position amongst the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe. He falls into the top six percent for non-penalty goals with a rate of 0.68 per 90. In addition to that, he also has 2.76 progressive carries per 90, which ranks him within the 90th percentile for that figure. It means that Jackson is not only clearly a clincal striker and able to bag goals when he does get on the field but he isn't afraid to take the ball himself and drive at opposition defenders.

Now, those performances for Villareal have caught the eye of Chelsea, who appear to be interested in signing Jackson. According to a report from the Evening Standard, the Blues are on the hunt for a forward and their search has led them to the 21-year-old. Negotiations have already happened over a potential move with Mauricio Pochettino personally identifying the player as a cheaper alternative to someone like Victor Osimhen.

When does Nicolas Jackson's contract expire?

The youngster's deal at Villareal doesn't expire until 2026, so the Spanish side will no doubt know they are in a good position to demand a decent fee for a player dubbed "extraordinary" by members of the media.

However, his performances have put him on the radar of huge clubs now and it appears as though a move to England may be beckoning. He will likely cost about £30m according to the same report - meaning that despite having such a good season in La Liga, it might not take a bank-breaking bid to take him to Stamford Bridge.