Chelsea remain interested in adding another striker to their ranks after completing a deal to sign Villarreal star Nicolas Jackson in the summer transfer window.

What's the latest on Chelsea's interest in Victor Osimhen?

According to 90min, the Blues remain keen on pursuing a possible deal to sign Napoli centre-forward Victor Osimhen to solve their woes in front of goal.

The London giants only found the back of the net 38 times in 38 matches in the Premier League in the season just gone and that came after they struck 76 times in the division in the previous campaign.

90min's report claims that the club are closing in on the signing of Jackson from the La Liga outfit for a fee in the region of £30m to bolster their forward line, but the Senegal international could be joined by Osimhen.

It is stated that Napoli are looking for a fee well in excess of £100m and are aware that the Italian side's valuation of the prolific marksman could prevent them from being able to complete a deal.

They also mention that Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane was explored as a potential option for Mauricio Pochettino before they moved for Jackson.

How did Victor Osimhen perform last season?

The £90k-per-week ace enjoyed a phenomenal campaign in front of goal for the Serie A champions and his form in Italy suggests that his arrival at Stamford Bridge would go a long way to solving their problems at the top end of the pitch.

Osimhen, who was hailed as a "goal-scoring machine" by journalist Josh Bunting, averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.21 across 32 appearances in the league for Napoli, which would have placed him third in the Chelsea squad in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old racked up an outstanding 24 goals and four assists in the Italian top flight as he proved himself to be a reliable scorer in a major European league. In fact, the incredible forward ranks in the top 1% of strikers in the Men's Big Five Leagues for non-penalty goals per 90 (0.87) over the last 365 days.

These statistics show that the talented dynamo is one of the best number nines in Europe on current form and would, therefore, be a sensational addition to Pochettino's squad after Kai Havertz ended the 2022/23 campaign as Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League with seven strikes.

Osimhen has also showcased his ability to make an impact on the European stage. The 6 foot 1 finisher fired in five goals in five starts in the Champions League as Napoli made their way to the semi-final of the competition, which shows that the exciting gem has the quality to be a big player for the club if they are able to return to a continental tournament for 2024/25.