Chelsea are interested in signing Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola during the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Is Odriozola leaving Real Madrid?

The £106,000-a-week defender joined the La Liga giants from Real Sociedad back in 2018, but he has struggled to ever become a regular there. Instead, he has enjoyed loan spells at Bayern Munich and Fiorentina in recent years, due to Madrid not being able to promise him regular first-team football.

Odriozola has still managed to rack up 49 appearances for his permanent club, however, also chipping in with three goals and ten assists for good measure. With his current deal expiring in 2024, it looks likely that the Spaniard will move elsewhere for good this summer, in order for Madrid to receive a fee for him, rather than lose him for free next year.

With Chelsea looking to bring in a number of new faces in the next couple of the month, a fresh update suggests that they could be in the mix to sign the 27-year-old.

Could Chelsea seal Odriozola signing?

According to Mundo Deportivo [via Sport Witness], the Blues have "taken an interest" in signing Odriozola this summer, with Athletic Bilbao eyeing up a move for him, too. Both clubs "have asked" about his availability, although it isn't stated whether the player himself was contacted, or Madrid.

The four-cap Spain international is believed to want to return to Sociedad, though, throwing a potential spanner in the works for Chelsea, who would have to work hard to persuade him to move to west London instead.

While Odriozola certainly hasn't pulled up any trees at Madrid, playing just 36 minutes of league action at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2022/23 across three cameo appearances, he could be a solid signing for the Blues, coming in as good competition for Reece James and a long-term replacement for Cesar Azpilicueta.

At 27, he is in the sweet spot of his career when he has years of experience at a high level but is also young enough to be a good signing for a lengthy period, and to have featured for a Spain team littered with world-class talent also says a lot about his ability.

He has been hailed as "superb" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, having come through in a talented Sociedad youth academy that has also produced the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Mikel Oyarzabal, Iñigo Martínez, and Igor Zubeldia, and the positives would outweigh the negatives when it comes to Chelsea signing him.