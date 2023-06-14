Chelsea target Andre Onana is "open" to the idea of joining the Blues in the summer transfer window, according to reliable journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

Could Chelsea sign Onana this summer?

The Inter Milan goalkeeper has finished an excellent season at club level, reaching the Champions League final but ultimately falling short, following last Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in Istanbul.

Onana has been constantly linked with a summer move to Chelsea in recent weeks, with Inter seemingly happy to let him leave and Mauricio Pochettino personally identifying him as a target to take the number one shirt at Stamford Bridge.

It has become abundantly clear that the Blues need to bring in an elite 'keeper before next season gets underway, with neither Kepa Arrizabalaga nor Edouard Mendy covering themselves in glory over the past 12 months, and a superior replacement therefore required.

Reports surrounding Chelsea's interest in Onana are refusing to go away, and a new update further suggests that he could be the man Pochettino most wants to bring in as his No.1 this summer.

What's the latest on Onana to Chelsea?

Writing on Twitter, Kinsella claimed that Onana likes the idea of moving to Chelsea, although Valencia stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili is also being viewed as an alternative option:

"Chelsea will discuss a move for Andre Onana in the coming weeks. Asking price is currently around £50m. Player open to the move but Man United are also interested. Valencia's Mamardashvili is considered a strong alternative."

On the face of it, Onana ticks all the boxes needed to be a top-class addition for Chelsea, in what could be a significant piece of business, assuming the deal is completed.

At 27, he still has so many years ahead of him at the top level - there is no reason why he can't improve further, as many 'keepers do once they hit their 30s - and the fact that Pep Guardiola recently described him as "exceptional" speaks volumes about his current standing in the game.

The £67,000-a-week-earning Onana is arguably among the best players in the world in his position at the moment, alongside the likes of Alisson, Ederson and Thibaut Courtois, and while it seems strange that Inter should be content to sell him, Chelsea should jump at the chance to sign him, solving a problematic area of the pitch in the process.

As Kinsella mentions, the fact that the 34-cap Cameroon international is wanted by Manchester United is a concern, though, given their guarantee of Champions League football next season.