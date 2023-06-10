Chelsea have had a bid for Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana rejected, but could still seal his signing "next week", according to a fresh transfer claim regarding his future.

Have Chelsea been linked with Onana?

The Blues will be looking to sign a new 'keeper during the summer transfer window, with neither Kepa Arrizabalaga nor Edouard Mendy looking like the long-term solution between the sticks at Stamford Bridge.

While both have certainly had good moments in a Blues shirt down the years, neither consistently impressed during the 2022/23 campaign as they played their parts in the west Londoners' huge struggles in the Premier League.

One player who has been strongly linked with making a move to Chelsea this summer is Onana, who has caught the eye for Inter throughout the season. The £67,000-a-week stopper has played a key role in his side reaching the Champions League final against Manchester City, starting all 12 prior matches in the competition in the process.

Despite this, he has been made expendable by Inter this summer and is expected to leave, handing the Blues the opportunity to snap him up.

What's the latest on Onana to Chelsea?

According to Tuttomercatoweb [via Sport Witness], Chelsea have had a €40m (£34.2m) bid for Onana rejected by Inter, with work set to be done "next week" in order for a deal to be agreed that suits everyone involved.

A move to the Premier League is thought to appeal to the 27-year-old, but the Blues will likely have to table a better offer to get their man.

Onana could be a clear upgrade on both Kepa and Mendy heading into next season - immediately making Chelsea a stronger defensive outfit - as Mauricio Pochettino looks to come in and make his mark immediately as manager.

The Inter hero is now a very experienced player in his position, racking up 34 caps for Cameroon and also making a combined 254 appearances for Inter and Ajax heading into this weekend's Champions League final. Meanwhile, at 27, he is still young for a goalkeeper, so there is no reason why he couldn't come in and be the Blues' No 1 for years to come.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has hailed Onana as both "exceptional" and "one of the best in the world" in his position, further outlining why he could be such an influential signing for Chelsea before the 2023/24 season gets underway.