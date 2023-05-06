Chelsea could look to make young midfielder Andrey Santos a key part of their plans next season, according to an update from reliable journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

How is Santos doing this season?

The 19-year-old joined the Blues from Vasco da Gama earlier this year, signing a long-term deal that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2030. He was immediately loaned back out to his former club, however, in order to continue to enjoy regular playing time in his homeland.

This summer is going to be a huge one for Chelsea, with incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino needing to nail his transfer business and ensure the right players come in. Midfield is an area of the pitch where reinforcements are needed, especially with N'Golo Kante not yet signing an extension ahead of his deal expiring in the next few months.

Santos will seemingly return to west London at the end of the current campaign and a fresh update has outlined what the future potentially holds for him.

Could Santos be a key man for Chelsea?

Taking to Twitter, The Evening Standard's Kinsella said that the teenager is viewed as a big prospect by the Blues and that he could become an important figure sooner rather than later:

"Chelsea have drawn up a midfield shortlist but worth not forgetting that Andrey Santos has always been considered a signing for the first team and the Blues want him in soon."

The fact that Santos is already seen as someone who won't be cast aside and who can play a key role says so much about his ability and maturity. He has been hailed as a "beast" by former Brazil international Juninho, who also added that "I’ve never seen a player, at 18, as ready as he is".

Age is just a number at the end of the day, and if Chelsea feel that the one-cap Brazil man is ready to excel next season, they should throw him straight in, giving him a chance to prove his worth. Six goals in 11 appearances for his country's Under-20 side further highlights the quality at his disposal.

Pochettino has been one to show faith in youth in the past, handing opportunities to the likes of Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Dele Alli during his time in charge at Tottenham, so there is no reason why Santos can't be given the same opportunities, should he do enough to impress his new manager during pre-season.