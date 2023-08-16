Highlights Djordje Petrovic is the latest player tipped to join Chelsea.

Petrovic is a young Serbian goalkeeper playing in the MLS.

While Petrovic may be relatively unknown to Chelsea fans, he could be a valuable backup option to Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea may be spending an eye-watering amount of money this summer, but yet another signing could be on the horizon, according to a fresh update.

Will Chelsea sign more players?

The Blues had an incredibly disappointing 2022/23 season, finishing 12th in the Premier League and getting through three different managers, so it was clear that huge improvements were required moving forward.

For that to happen, numerous new signings were needed and owner Todd Boehly has splashed the cash at a remarkable rate this summer, bringing in the likes of Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson, among others, with Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia is about to sign instead of moving to Liverpool.

Read the latest Chelsea transfer news HERE...

It is clear that the Chelsea owner means business, and with two weeks of the summer transfer window still remaining, there is every chance that more reinforcements come in at Stamford Bridge.

While Robert Sanchez has joined from Brighton, solving the goalkeeping issue between the sticks in the process, it looks as though another player in that position could also arrive.

Will Chelsea sign Djordje Petrovic?

According to Football Insider, New England Revolution and Serbia 'keeper Petrovic has now emerged as another potential signing for Chelsea this summer, as their huge spending continues:

"Chelsea have now turned their attention to signing MLS goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic as they target a remarkable 14th new signing (including Lavia and Michael Olise), sources have told Football Insider.

"The Serbia international, 23, has been closely watched by the Blues recruitment team while playing for New England Revolution in the United States.

"Chelsea are in the market for a new number two who can deputise for new first choice Robert Sanchez, with Kepa Arrizabalaga leaving for Real Madrid."

Petrovic may be something of an unknown to many Chelsea fans, rather than more of a household name like Sanchez, but he could be a really solid signing by the Blues this summer.

At just 23 years of age, the two-time capped Serbia international is still a young player, particularly for a goalkeeper, but he has already racked up 43 appearances in the MLS, keeping 14 clean sheets in that time.

Petrovic would have to accept that he is coming in as a backup option to Sanchez, considering the former Brighton man is now an experienced Premier League performer, but he could a strong second-choice option who should only improve, potentially being handed minutes in the domestic cup competitions.

Granted, some fans may be concerned about not proving himself in European football yet, but the MLS has gone up a level in recent years, and the fact that he is part of his international setup further suggests that he could be a really astute signing.

He would be the 14th signing of a stunning summer at Chelsea, although given the amount of money that has been spent, the pressure is now really on for Mauricio Pochettino to deliver a top four finish in the Premier League at the very worst.