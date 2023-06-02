Chelsea target Dusan Vlahovic "could definitely leave" Juventus during the summer transfer window, according to an update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Vlahovic excelling at Juve?

The Blues are on the lookout for a new striker in the next few months, with that area of the pitch proving to be an issue this season. Kai Havertz has often led the line, but is arguably happier in a deeper role, and he topped the west Londoners' Premier League scoring charts with just seven goals.

For that reason, an elite centre forward is needed, in order to make Chelsea more potent in the final third, and Vlahovic has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in the recent past. The £215,000-a-week striker scored 10 goals in 22 Serie A starts this season, and while it hasn't been the most productive campaign of his career, he is still a highly thought of young player.

His current Juve deals expires in the summer of 2026, but a fresh update suggests that he could well be on the move long before then.

Could Chelsea sign Vlahovic this summer?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs handed Chelsea a boost, saying that Vlahovic could "definitely" leave his current club for a new challenge this summer:

"I think Chelsea want a traditional number nine and they urgently need goals. Dusan Vlahovic is one player they've tracked for quite some time. The possibility that Vlahovic will leave Juventus hasn't become apparent after the points deduction. It's really been the case for all of 2023, and many suitors feel that there is a real possibility to get Vlahovic at value because he's just not as happy as he was at Fiorentina playing under Max Allegri. "When you add the fact that Juve, with the points deduction, are not looking likely to get Champions League football, suddenly there is that possibility that somebody could come in. Obviously, we also have to wait and see what the other implications are from the cases against Juventus because there may be more things that impact the football club and their finances. Vlahovic could definitely move somewhere this summer."

Vlahovic could be a brilliant option for Chelsea ahead of next season, having been described as an "extraordinary" player by former Juve midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi in the past.

At 23, he is still a young player who could be a long-term addition, and his tally of 61 goals in 140 appearances in Serie A, as well as 13 in 21 caps for Serbia, speaks volumes about how prolific he can be.

The fact that Juve could be willing to sell is also a clear bonus, so if Mauricio Pochettino likes the look of him, and sees him as a strong and younger alternative to the likes of Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane, the Blues should acquire his signature and make him the focal point of their attack.