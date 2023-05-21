Chelsea are still planning on selling goalkeeper Edouard Mendy at the end of the season, according to a key update from transfer expert Dean Jones.

Is Mendy out of favour at Chelsea?

The Senegalese enjoyed an impressive spell between the sticks upon first arriving at Stamford Bridge, arguably looking like one of the best 'keepers in the world in the process. Going into this season, he felt like the Blues' undisputed first-choice starter in his position, but the 2022/23 campaign hasn't panned out the way he would have hoped.

Mendy's poor form has eventually seen him ousted by Kepa Arrizabalaga, with only nine starts coming his way in the Premier League, and only one appearance in the competition since the turn of the year - against Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

It means that the £55,000-a-week 'keeper's Chelsea future is in serious doubt, and with his current deal expiring in 2025, they may feel that now is a good time to receive a healthy sum of money for his services.

Could Mendy leave Blues this summer?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones admitted that Mendy wants to get a good gauge of his current situation, with Chelsea continuing to look at possible clubs for him to join:

"I think it's good that Mendy has got an outing, but the fact is that Mendy is seeking resolution over his future in the summer. As part of that, they are starting to sound out other clubs to see who might be interested."

Interestingly, this comes after Boehly's decision to try and manouevre a move for Andre Onana as a replacement for Mendy.

Moving Mendy on in the summer transfer window makes complete sense, unless of course Mauricio Pochettino suddenly decides that he wants him to replace Kepa moving forward, and rates him more as a player. As things stand, that appears to be unlikely, however, so Chelsea should cash in and sell the 29-cap Senegal international, also bringing in an upgrade on both him and Kepa at the same time.

The Blues need to bring in an elite stopper who can help take them up a level and marshal the defence, with a world-class player in that area of the pitch so vital, as the likes of Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois have shown down the years.

Mendy is a good goalkeeper on his day - Chris Sutton once lauded him as "incredible" - but he hasn't kicked on at Stamford Bridge and it would now be a big surprise if he was still plying his trade in west London next season.