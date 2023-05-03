Chelsea are already lining up targets for the summer transfer window, with Foot Mercato (via Sport Witness) reporting that the Blues want Emanuel Emegha.

Will Chelsea sign Emanuel Emegha?

The 20-year-old only made the move to Sturm Graz during the last summer transfer window but may already be heading for the exit door after an impressive campaign in Austria.

Starting out with Sparta Rotterdam in his native country of the Netherlands, he left for Belgium and Antwerp before joining up with his current side. It's here where he has managed his best ever goal-haul, bagging eight strikes in 13 starts. With the player seemingly getting better by the season, he is now starting to grab the attention of potential suitors.

One such side is Chelsea, who have sent scouts to watch him in action ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's pending arrival. According to Foot Mercato (via Sport Witness), the Premier League side have been keeping an eye on the player and have sent scouts to judge his displays in Austria as they consider adding more attacking options for their potential new manager.

He's described as "very tall and very quick," standing at 6 foot 5, and Chelsea have seemingly liked what they have seen of the forward so may try to snap him up when the window opens.

Who is Emanuel Emegha?

For those who aren't aware of Austrian football or haven't seen the youngster play in Belgium or the Netherlands, Emegha is a bit of an unknown quantity.

However, the potential seems to be there with the striker based on his goal rate. Despite his age, he has been the top goalscorer for Sturm Graz this season (FBRef), which is even more impressive when you consider it is both his first season with the club and the first season in a new country.

Considering that no Chelsea player has managed more than seven efforts so far this campaign then (Kai Havertz tops their goalscoring charts with that amount), if he can carry that form over to England he would be a welcome addition to the side.

His stats suggest he is not afraid of having a shot either when he gets into a decent position, regularly threatening the opposition goalkeeper (50% shot on target rate) and averaging at least 2.57 shots per 90 minutes too.

Emegha then seemingly plays with confidence despite his age and having already proven that moving country doesn't faze him, he could be a really shrewd addition for the club this summer.