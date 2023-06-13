Chelsea have "shown interest" in signing Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga during the summer transfer window, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

How many goals has Veiga scored for Celta Vigo?

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic 2022/23 season for Celta, standing out as one of his side's most important players and showcasing his attacking brilliance in the process.

Veiga ended the campaign with an eye-catching tally of 11 goals and four assists in La Liga, a figure that puts him in the 99th percentile for non-penalty goals by midfielders in the big leagues. He also averaged 1.2 tackles per game in the Spanish top flight, showing that he isn't just a luxury attacking midfielder.

There appears to be a huge amount of interest in the Spaniard this summer, with Liverpool arguably emerging as the favourites to snap him up. That being said, it looks as though the Reds are far from alone in tracking him, following a fresh update that involves Chelsea.

Are Chelsea signing Veiga?

Taking to Twitter, Galetti gave a key update regarding Veiga's future, admitting that numerous clubs are eyeing a move for him, including the Blues:

"Understand that Liverpool are set to make a concrete move for Gabri Veiga. MF has a release clause (€40m) in the contract with Celta Vigo. Not only LFC: Chelsea, ManCity, RealMadrid & Napoli are among the clubs that shown interest in Gabri."

Veiga could be such an exciting signing by Chelsea in the summer transfer window, especially if Mason Mount ends up joining Manchester United, as looks increasingly likely to be the case.

He could come in as a straight swap, adopting a similar role and representing a younger alternative to the current Blues man, not to mention enjoying a better campaign last time around. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has lauded Veiga for having a "great season" for Celta, while Spanish publication Sport have described him as "amazing", too.

In truth, it does look as though Chelsea could be behind others in the pecking order when it comes to signing Veiga - a lack of European football at Stamford Bridge next season certainly doesn't help matters - but it is encouraging that they are at least in the conversation.

At 21, he has already racked up 55 appearances for Celta, becoming a key man in no time at all, and he will surely add to his one cap for Spain's Under-21s in the near future, and be a senior international one day, assuming he continues on his current trajectory.