Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix could potentially spend another season on loan at Chelsea in 2023/24, according to a new transfer report.

How is Felix faring at Chelsea?

The 23-year-old joined the Blues from Atletico during the January transfer window, having struggled to really make an impression at the La Liga giants. He was one of several big names to arrive at Stamford Bridge soon after the World Cup, and considering he is a past European Golden Boy award winner, much was expected of him.

In truth, Felix's time in a Chelsea shirt has been a little hit-and-miss to date, with the Portuguese only scoring twice in 12 Premier League appearances. He has been part of a struggling Blues team, however, so it is harsh overly judge his performances, given the lack of stability on show.

Once this season reaches its conclusion, the west Londoners have a big decision to make, in terms of whether they look to sign Felix permanently or not. It looks as though there is an alternative to that, though, following a new update.

Could Felix extend Blues stay?

According to Mundo Deportivo [via Sport Witness], Felix's future is "up in the air", but Atletico are "contemplating different scenarios" when it comes to their player. While Chelsea "want to keep the player", they will not be willing to spend the €100m (£88.6m) being demanded to sign him permanently.

The report goes on to state that "the formula of extending the loan for another year is a scenario that is already being contemplated" - one where "the terms would be similar to the current one" - in a scenario could that end up suiting all parties.

Chelsea should definitely look to retain Felix's services beyond this summer, with Alvaro Morata once hailing him as a "special" footballer during their time together as teammates. Granted, the Blues haven't yet seen the best of the Portugal international, but he is someone who could flourish under Mauricio Pochettino, with the Argentine potentially feeling he can get the best out of him.

In an ideal world, a permanent move would be ideal, but the money being asked for is huge, so one more year on loan is the next-best alternative, and could be less of a risk, should Felix end up proving to be a disappointment next season. Atletico are clearly happy to sell, so Chelsea should be the ones to swoop in.