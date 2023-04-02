Julian Nagelsmann is on Chelsea's radar after Graham Potter was sacked as Blues manager, according to a key update from renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Potter gets the boot

The west Londoners endured another dreadful day at the office on Saturday evening, losing 2-0 at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League. The defeat leaves Chelsea languishing in mid-table, with the Champions League now essentially all they have to play for this season.

Pressure continued to build on Potter, who looked to have steadied the ship after some improved form, progressing to the quarter-finals in Europe. The loss to Villa was a big step in the wrong direction, and the Blues owner Todd Boehly is now eyeing potential replacements.

One individual who has been linked with taking charge at Stamford Bridge is Nagelsmann, who was recently surprisingly disposed of at Bayern, despite still being in the Bundesliga title race and the Champions League last-eight.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding Chelsea's potential interest in the 35-year-old.

Will Nagelsmann replace Potter?

Taking to Twitter previously, Romano claimed that Potter is under big pressure and Nagelsmann is "one to watch" as a possible successor for him at Stamford Bridge.

Then, after confirmation broke of the former Brighton manager's departure, the journalist reiterated that point, Tweeting the following.

While it had been refreshing to see the Blues give Potter time to prove his worth, despite an awful run of results, there does come a point where he simply had to reach the end of the road at the club, which has now come.

In Nagelsmann, Chelsea could have an ideal man to bring in, with the German harshly sacked by Bayern and a hugely exciting young manager who has a massive future in the game. It seems likely that he won't make a decision over his future until the summer, however, as he enjoys some downtime before being handed a new challenge in his career.

Indeed, with Aston Villa overtaking the Blues in the table after securing the yesterday, you have to say that it's no great surprise to see him gone, as at this point in a season, Chelsea supporters are used to fighting in and around the top four.