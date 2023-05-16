Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti is concerned about losing centre-back Kim Min-jae to Chelsea this summer, so much so he has called a crisis meeting with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Who Is Kim Min-jae?

The South Korean has enjoyed a magnificent season for Napoli, playing a massive role in them winning a first Serie A title since 1990. He has been a rock at the heart of his team's defence, averaging 3.6 clearances per game in the competition, as well as exactly the same tally in the Champions League.

Kim has also shone on the ball, enjoying a 90.8% pass completion rate in the league, excelling in Napoli's system and showing what a great ball-playing centre-back he is.

Unsurprisingly, there has been a huge amount of interest in the 26-year-old recently, considering he is arguably one of the world's best players in his position. Chelsea have been linked with signing him in this summer, as have Manchester City and Manchester United, so a move to the Premier League could be on the cards.

The Blues' interest doesn't seem to be going away and there appears to be concern from Napoli regarding his future.

Are Chelsea signing Kim min-Jae?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Kim's release clause could be triggered this summer, leaving Napoli in the perilous position where they can't really say no, potentially acting as a boost to Chelsea and others. Spalletti is worried that he could lose one of his most important players for a release clause set too low at the time they signed the player from Fenerbahce.

The boss is so concerned that he has called a meeting with De Laurentiis to ask if the South Korea international will depart or renew his contract, in what looks like a sticky situation for a man trying to challenge the dominance Juventus have held over Italian football in recent years.

Chelsea signing Kim could be one of their most inspired pieces of transfer business in some time, should they be able to entice him to Stamford Bridge this summer. The Blues haven't looked convincing at centre-back all season long, and with both Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly ageing, they need a new leader to come in.

Kim could be exactly that, having been hailed as "extraordinary" by compatriot and former United midfielder Park Ji-Sung, and the best years of his career could still be to come. Chelsea's lack of European football is certainly a problem, though, and is something that their Premier League rivals can promise, so they are arguably outsiders to snap him up at this point.