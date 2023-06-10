Chelsea are one of three top clubs interested in signing Inter striker Lautaro Martinez this summer, according to a fresh transfer update.

Is Martinez leaving Inter this summer?

The £184,000-a-week attacker has enjoyed a memorable season, winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina and appearing in six of their matches in the competition.

At club level, Martinez has been more of a key man, however, helping Inter reach the Champions League final and scoring 27 goals in all competitions, prior to the meeting in Istanbul.

But the 25-year-old moves on to pastures new at the end of the season, though only a huge offer would likely be able to prise him away, with his current deal not expiring until 2026.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Martinez and a new update has now emerged regarding his future, suggesting that their interest isn't going away.

Could Chelsea snap up Martinez?

According to 90min, the Blues are battling with both Real Madrid and Manchester United for the signing of the Argentinian in the summer transfer window:

"Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United have all registered an interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who is expected to leave Italy after Saturday's Champions League final, 90min understands. "Chelsea and United, who have been following Martinez's career for years now, have registered their interest in a summer deal but they will have to fend off interest from Real Madrid if they are to bring him to the Premier League."

Martinez could be a brilliant signing by Chelsea at a time when it is essential that they sign an elite striker before the beginning of next season. Lionel Messi has hailed him as "spectacular" in the past, which speaks volumes about the quality he possesses, while a tally of 102 goals in 237 appearances outlines his pedigree in front of goal.

At 25, there is every chance that his best years could still be ahead of him, and assuming Mauricio Pochettino rates him as highly, he could be considered an ideal figure to lead the line at Stamford Bridge, linking effectively with those around him.

Chelsea's complete lack of European football could be a problem, though, which could make Manchester United and Real Madrid more attractive moves, but the money is available to spend in west London - so they should at least test the waters with a big bid.