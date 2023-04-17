Chelsea want to keep hold of promising young centre-back Levi Colwill during the summer transfer window, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

How is Colwill faring at Brighton?

The 20-year-old joined Brighton on loan last summer after Thomas Tuchel couldn't promise him regular minutes at Stamford Bridge, in order to aid his development moving forward.

Colwill has impressed for the Seagulls when given an opportunity to shine, winning an average of 2.9 aerial duels per game across 10 Premier League appearances, as well as averaging an 88.9% pass completion rate. Admittedly, he hasn't found it easy to start regularly, given the form and experience of Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster, but his potential has been obvious when he has taken to the field.

The Englishman was also eye-catching on loan at Huddersfield Town last season, playing 31 times and helping them reach the Championship playoff final, which they eventually lost to Nottingham Forest.

Colwill has recently been linked with a move away from Chelsea, with Liverpool and Manchester City believed to be eyeing him up, but it looks as though the Blues will do all they can to keep hold of him.

Do Chelsea want to keep youngster?

Taking to Twitter, Romano dropped a fresh update regarding Colwill's future, saying it is very much Chelsea's intention to retain his services:

"Chelsea want to keep Levi Colwill as he's considered a top talent, no doubts on club side amid interest from other clubs. Colwill wants to feel important and play. Contract expires in 2025; the option to extend can only be activated in case he plays big amount of games."

It is vital for any club to tie down talented young players and Chelsea are no different when it comes to Colwill, with the youngster compared to John Terry in the past and seen as a potential future England international. Former Huddersfield teammate Lewis O'Brien once called him "fantastic" and Carlos Corberan has assessed his international future, saying he could be "one of the most important centre-backs for this country in the future."

This all outlines why Chelsea must keep hold of Colwill moving forward, and also not strengthening one of their rivals at the same times, so the hope is that the player himself sees a pathway into the first team and is assured over his future, especially with the likes of Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly now in their 30s.