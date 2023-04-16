Chelsea are set to have a second interview with Luis Enrique over the manager's job at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

Who is favourite to take charge at Chelsea?

The Blues are currently working hard on finding their next permanent manager, with the appointment expected to be made in the summer, at the latest. Frank Lampard is currently in temporary charge, but three successive defeats against Wolves, Real Madrid and Brighton show that he is not the man to take the team forward in the long-term.

It has been a fairly chaotic season at Chelsea, with both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter sacked since the campaign got underway, and it is vital that the club nail the next manager this time around, in order to get somewhere near the top of the Premier League again.

Enrique is seemingly one of the front-runners to take charge at Stamford Bridge, having already undergone one interview, although the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho are all reportedly in the mix, too.

Could Enrique be the man to come in?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that the 52-year-old is expected to have another interview soon, suggesting he remains a strong contender to be the next Chelsea boss:

"Julian Nagelsmann isn’t the only candidate that Chelsea are looking at. They’re also planning to bring Luis Enrique back in for a second interview. But as well as those two, there are up to seven more candidates that Chelsea are considering right now.”

Enrique certainly has the credentials to be an impressive appointment by Chelsea this summer, having tasted Champions League glory in charge of Barcelona back in 2015, as well as winning back-to-back La Liga titles with them in 2015 and 2016.

Granted, his spell as Spain manager didn't end well, with elimination at the hands of Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, but he is a proven winner who will be hungry to succeed at Stamford Bridge.

Whether Enrique is the best possible option for Chelsea is debatable, with Nagelsmann arguably Europe's most exciting young manager right now, but the German lacks the Spaniard's experience when it comes to handling top players with big egos, of which there are arguably plenty at Stamford Bridge currently.

That fact that a second interview looks likely certainly suggests that Todd Boehly considers Enrique a strong option and it would be an appointment that could prove to be inspired.