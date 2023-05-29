Chelsea are reportedly "pushing" to sign Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino keen on the move happening.

Is Ugarte set to leave Sporting?

A terrible season for the Blues finally came to an end on Sunday afternoon, following a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge. It is a campaign that nobody of a Chelsea persuasion will look back on with any fondness, and it is time to kick on once Pochettino comes in as manager.

For that to happen, a number of top-quality new signings need to come in, with at least one new midfielder key, in order to freshen things up there. Ugarte has been linked with a move to west London a number of times in recent weeks, having been a key performer for Sporting in 2022/23.

The £16,000-a-week midfielder has made 44 appearances in all competitions, including six in the Champions League, and he has been a huge influence in his defensive midfield role.

Do Chelsea want to sign Ugarte?

Taking to Twitter, journalist Fabrizio Romano said that Pochettino is keen to bring in Ugarte during the summer transfer window:

"Understand Manuel Ugarte has been approved as target also by Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino. Chelsea are pushing in talks with club and player side, Jorge Mendes’ on it. PSG proposal, still valid on the table. No decision yet, but Chelsea will keep insisting."

Ugarte could be the perfect midfield signing for Chelsea in the coming weeks, arriving as arguably one of the most exciting No.6s in Europe currently. He is a tenacious presence who has been described as a "machine" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig - having averaged a whopping six and 4.8 tackles in the Europa League and Champions League this season respectively.

The 22-year-old could partner Enzo Fernandez to perfection, proving to be a great midfield partnership for many years to come at Stamford Bridge, and his quality on the ball will also surely appeal to Pochettino. A 91.8% pass completion rate in the Primeira Liga is a testament to his ability in possession, and if the Blues can beat rivals to his signature in the summer window, it would feel like a massive coup.

Whether Ugarte is happy to join a club without European football next season remains to be seen, but he is someone with a huge ceiling who could make a world of difference for Chelsea over many years.