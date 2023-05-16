Chelsea have drawn up a three-man shortlist of goalkeepers who could come in this summer, including Aston Villa stopper Emiliano Martinez.

Will Chelsea sign a goalkeeper?

The Blues have endured a hapless season overall, languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table heading into the final few weeks of the campaign. Such a huge dropoff was never expected back in August, with results and performances simply nowhere near good enough.

There have been problems galore at Stamford Bridge in 2022/23, whether it be managers underperforming, midfielders being injured or attackers not being clinical enough, but the goalkeeping situation has also been a clear issue. Both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy have flattered to deceive and it has become clear that a change is needed in that area of the pitch.

Mauricio Pochettino is set to be named the new Chelsea boss imminently and he will already be eyeing up new signings, ensuring a repeat of this season doesn't happen next time around. It looks as though he has already eyed up his potential new signing between the sticks, following a new update that he has green-lighted the arrival of a new number one.

Which 'keepers are being linked with Blues?

According to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, there are three 'keepers who the Blues see as strong options, with Martinez one of them, following a superb season for both Argentina and Aston Villa. It is claimed that "several other elite sides" are eyeing him up, though, and only a "huge bid" would be able to prise him away from Villa Park.

He isn't the only target, however, with Brentford stopper David Raya another name who is thrown into the hat, while Inter Milan hero Andre Onana is the third name mentioned.

While Kepa and Mendy can have good days at the office, it has become abundantly clear that neither are consistent enough to warrant being fist choice moving forward. For that reason, an upgrade simply has to arrive, with a top-class 'keeper essential for any top side.

While Martinez could potentially be hard to get, Chelsea should do all they can to snap him up, considering he has been hailed as "world-class" by Gary Neville, following such an outstanding and triumphant 2022 World Cup with Argentina. It may not be easy, though, which is why others should also be considered.

Raya could also be a strong option for Chelsea, with the 27-year-old possessing the ball-playing ability that Pochettino will surely want in his 'keeper, as well as being such a strong performer for Brentford in his all-round game. He has started all 36 of the Bees' league games this season and been described as "incredible" by Jurgen Klopp in the past, who added that he could "wear the number 10 shirt".