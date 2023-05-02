Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount could now a sign a new contract at the club in the near future, according to a promising new update.

Is Mount set to leave Chelsea?

The 24-year-old is yet to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, and with his current deal expiring at the end of next season, there has been concern that he would leave this summer. Various reports have linked with him a move to Liverpool, with the Reds seeing him as someone who can bolster their squad after a disappointing season.

While Mount hasn't enjoyed his best season in a Chelsea shirt, losing him at this stage in his career would still be a blow, with so much still to come from him as the years pass. He has scored 33 goals and registered 37 assists for the Blues, also winning the Champions League back in 2021.

Now, a positive update has emerged from a Chelsea perspective when it comes to the Englishman's future.

Could Mount now stay put?

According to Football Insider, "confidence is growing" at Chelsea regarding Mount's future, with belief that he will now sign a new deal and commit to the club. The "imminent appointment of Mauricio Pochettino has given hope to those inside Stamford Bridge that Mount will stay put at Chelsea", with a top new manager potentially persuading him to stay on.

The report goes on to add that the Blues have "promised Mount more first-team action and a key role in the side as part of his contract negotiations", as they do all they can to keep hold of one their most prized assets.

This is big news for Chelsea, with Mount someone the club simply have to retain this summer, considering his long-term worth and the love and passion he has for the club. He has been at Stamford Bridge since he was a youngster and having him around is vital, in terms of knowing the club inside out and educating new signings on its traditions.

Most importantly, the £80,000-a-week England international is a top-quality footballer - Joe Cole has described him as "outstanding" in the past - and he could excel under Mauricio Pochettino, growing into even more of a leader and key man as the years pass.

Mount can be divisive at times, with some supporters wanting more from him, but the positives easily outweigh the negatives, so him signing an extension should be met with great optimism, if it happens.