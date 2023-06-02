Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is closing in on a move to Manchester City this summer, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Kovacic expected to leave Chelsea?

The Blues suffered a hugely disappointing season in the Premier League, finishing 12th in the division, which almost nobody could have predicted back in August. A combination of managerial issues, poor individual performances and iffy signings all played a part in the struggles, and huge improvements are needed in 2023/24.

Kovacic is one of many players who has fallen a long way below his top level, with his displays often lacking the influence they have had in the past. Injuries also prevented him to just 17 starts in the league, and he couldn't do enough to prevent some very mediocre days at the office for Chelsea.

The £100,000-a-week Croatian is out of contract at Stamford Bridge this time next year, meaning this summer is the last chance to earn a fee for his services. A move to City has been strongly mooted in recent days and it now looks like it is a matter of time until he heads there.

Are Man City close to signing Kovacic?

Writing on Twitter on Thursday, Romano claimed that personal terms are almost agreed between Kovacic and City, with his move to the Premier League champions now feeling like a formality:

"More on Mateo Kovacic and Manchester City news revealed yesterday. Been told the agreement on the personal terms between Kovacic and City is really close, almost completed. Man City and Chelsea will be in direct contact to discuss the fee. Kovacic will leave."

Losing Kovacic has both plus and minus points, with the 29-year-old clearly a talented footballer, having won the Champions League during his time with Chelsea. He is also a 93-cap Croatian international, which says a huge amount about his quality and longevity, while his class in midfield is undeniable.

That being said, he has really struggled over the past 12 months, and there could be an argument to say that they are selling him a little bit past his peak, at a time when it makes more sense to receive money now, rather than lose him on a free transfer next summer.

Kovacic could easily excel for City, given his intelligence and ability to keep possession in tight areas - he enjoyed a 90.8% pass completion rate for Croatia at the 2022 World Cup - but now could be the right time for Chelsea to allow him to leave.