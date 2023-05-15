Chelsea could decide to sell midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who is valued at around £40m (as per Transfermarkt), during the summer transfer window, according to an update from journalist Paul Brown.

What are the stats and facts behind Kovacic's season?

The Blues' struggles this season have been well-documented, with a top-half finish in the Premier League genuinely looking in doubt with three matches remaining. Players have struggled over all the pitch, whether it be Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal, or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack.

Kovacic is another who has had a disappointing campaign by his high standards, with injuries limiting the £100,000-a-week midfielder to just 17 league starts. When he has played, though, his performances have often not been up to scratch and there are now question marks over his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

The Croatian's current Chelsea deal expires in the summer of 2024, so the upcoming transfer window will be the last opportunity to earn good money for his services.

Will Pochettino decide to let Kovacic leave Chelsea this summer?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown claimed that Chelsea could opt to sell Kovacic at the end of the season, seeing it as the right time to move him on:

"I don't think that would be a terribly bad thing, really, if Kovacic is one of the ones sacrificed or who maybe wants to leave, because he's one of the older players and may not have three, four or five years left at the top at Chelsea. I don't think that would be a huge problem for either party. It might even be the right thing to do."

Kovacic has been a great servant for Chelsea, having made 220 appearances for the club in total, not to mention being hailed as "outstanding" by former manager Thomas Tuchel, as well as this he was also described as a "dream" player by the German.

His technical quality in the middle of the park has been a joy to watch at times, having enjoyed a 86% pass completion rate in the league this season, as well as 90.8% for Croatia at the 2022 World Cup. His eye for the spectacular can also stand out, with a perfect example of it a stunning volley at home to Liverpool last season.

At 29, however, and with his contract expiring next year, this summer could be the most logical time to move him on, ensuring Chelsea receive some money in the process, allowing them to buy a younger replacement.

There is an argument to say that Kovacic's very best days could potentially be behind him, but ultimately, it depends on whether Mauricio Pochettino believes he is a key man moving forward - the new manager needs to be trusted in his decision-making - and if he possibly warrants being handed an extension in the near future.