Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Neymar's situation at Paris Saint-Germain ahead of a potential summer move for the Brazilian legend.

Is Neymar leaving PSG this summer?

The 31-year-old has arguably been one of the leading footballers of his generation, not managing to reach the heights of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but sitting in that bracket of truly elite players below them. He is Brazil's record goalscorer of all time, scoring 77 times in 124 caps, while for PSG, he has 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 appearances.

Neymar's current deal at the Ligue 1 giants expires in the summer of 2025, but there has been some speculation suggesting he may depart at the end of the season. Chelsea have been linked with a move for the world-renowned forward, as they look to do some serious business in the summer transfer window.

It is a rumour that is refusing to go away, with the Blues still seemingly eyeing up an audacious move for the attacker, as Todd Boehly looks to work his magic in the coming months.

Could Chelsea make audacious move for Neymar?

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are "monitoring" Neymar ahead of a "potential summer move". PSG are thought to be "considering a major squad overhaul in the summer and could look to sell the 31-year-old Brazilian at the end of the season."

Their lack of success in the Champions League is reportedly now becoming a major issue to the point that they are willing to "completely change the direction of the club by selling a number of their superstar players."

That's where Chelsea come into play, with the Blues "particularly interested" in Neymar, even their financial problems "could make a move hard to complete."

There is no denying Neymar's pedigree as a footballer - he has been called "one of the best players on the planet" by PSG boss Christophe Galtier - but Chelsea should avoid moving for him at this stage in his career. At 31, there is an argument to say that his best years are behind him, and he continually picked up more injuries in recent times, too. He was also labelled as a "joy to coach" by Mauricio Pochettino, who could turn out to be the next Blues boss.

Considering the money he would cost, and the wages he would demand, the Blues would be better off signing a younger alternative - someone who can be a mainstay of the team for many years, rather than a quick fix who may produce some magic for a shorter period.

If a move for Neymar came to fruition, it would certainly be exciting for Chelsea given his standing in the game, but it is a move that has too many negatives to it overall.