Chelsea could make a serious attempt to sign Roma and Argentina attacker Paulo Dybala during the summer transfer window, a new report has claimed.

When does Paulo Dybala's contract expire?

The Argentine has enjoyed a glittering career overall, not necessarily always reaching the heights many have expected of him, but still tasting so much success along the way.

Dybala is a five-time Serie A champion, winning all of those trophies during his time as a Juventus player, and he also famously tasted 2022 World Cup glory with Argentina back in December, scoring a penalty in the shootout victory over France in the final.

The 29-year-old has been a key man for Roma since joining from Juve last year, scoring 12 goals and registering six assists in 22 league starts in 2022/23. Despite that, it could be that he is allowed to move on during the current transfer window, with his current deal running out in 2025, meaning now could be a good time to move him on and receive a healthy fee.

Chelsea are looking for more attacking reinforcements to come in this summer, as they look to forget all about a woeful season and become top-four challengers again, and it could be that they see Dybala as a potential addition before the new Premier League campaign gets underway.

Are Chelsea signing Paulo Dybala?

According to Sport Mediaset [via Sport Witness], the attacker actually wants to stay put at Roma, but the club aren't necessarily as keen to retain his services moving forward.

A meeting with his agent and the club is "expected in the coming days", with his rumoured €12m (£10.2m) release clause possibly allowing the Blues to snap him up on the cheap. Chelsea's interest in the player is described as "real", and they would be willing to offer him a "much more substantial salary" to the one he is earning at Roma currently.

Dybala could certainly be an eye-catching signing for Chelsea, considering what a world-renowned player he has been for a number of years now, being described by Roma boss Jose Mourinho as his "sensation" recently. He is clearly a class act who has seen it all in the game, but there would still be reservations about him moving to Stamford Bridge.

For starters, he does turn 30 later this year, and with Mauricio Pochettino hopefully looking to build a young team who can excel together for a number of years, he wouldn't represent a long-term signing who is going to go up a gear any time soon. There is also an argument to say that his very best days are already behind him, hence why Juve were willing to sell him to a Serie A rival last year.

On the flip side, Dybala still possesses undeniable quality with his left foot, making things happen in the final third and being able to operate as a No.10 or out wide, and he could help fill the void left by Mason Mount, providing creativity in the middle of the park and providing for what is hopefully a new No.9 that arrives this summer.