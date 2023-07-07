Chelsea are planning to accept any bids for Raheem Sterling in the summer transfer window, according to a new update regarding the Englishman's future.

Has Raheem Sterling flopped at Chelsea?

The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Manchester City last summer, having no longer necessarily been seen as a key figure at the Etihad.

Sterling was seen as an exciting signing for Chelsea, given his pedigree as an 82-cap England international and four-time Premier League champion. He would seemingly add another attacking dimension to the team, as well as a wealth of experience and end product, but it's fair to say that his first season at Stamford Bridge was an underwhelming one.

In fairness to the winger, he was part of a Blues team that struggled hugely throughout the campaign, eventually finishing 12th in the league, but his performances were too often lacking in both quality and all-round influence.

Sterling only scored six goals in 28 league appearances - a disappointing return, considering his reputation as a relentless provider of end product - and he failed to stand up while others around him also flattered to deceive.

While the former City and Liverpool attacker is contracted with Chelsea until the summer of 2027, it looks as though a quickfire exit from West London is now seemingly likely.

Are Chelsea selling Raheem Sterling?

According to Football Insider, the Blues plan to accept an offer for Sterling this summer if a sizeable bid arrives, suggesting that Mauricio Pochettino sees him as an expendable figure:

"Chelsea are very open to selling Raheem Sterling this summer, sources have told Football Insider. Sterling is attracting interest from clubs in Europe, the UK and Saudi Arabia. Back in January, Football Insider revealed that the Blues were willing to listen to offers for the 28-year-old in the winter window after hijacking Arsenal’s move for Mykhaylo Mudryk.

"Sources have told Football Insider that his future is now even more up in the air and the club are in favour of recouping his wages for new talent."

This would be a surprise decision by Chelsea, considering Sterling only arrived at the club 12 months ago, not to mention the fact that he has been hailed as "world-class" by Frank Lampard in the past, despite his somewhat limited impact both under the Blues legend and his predecessors.

The £325,000-a-week attacker has proven himself over such an extended period, scoring 20 times for England, but ultimately, if Pochettino doesn't see him as a key man, the Blues should try and move him on.

It remains to be seen if that is definitely the case, but if he does end up staying put beyond the end of the window, he must go up a gear next season. Sterling turns 29 later this year, so the clock is ticking in terms of selling him at his highest possible value, which could be a reason for this latest update, with Todd Boehly and the club's hierarchy perhaps keen to create an almost entirely new squad for the new boss to work with.