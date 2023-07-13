Chelsea are believed to be preparing an offer for highly-rated Lyon youngster Rayan Cherki in the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Who is Rayan Cherki?

The 19-year-old is arguably one of the most exciting young prospects in Ligue 1 currently, bursting onto the scene at Lyon and wowing with his attacking quality, on a regular basis.

Cherki, who currently earns just £28,000 per week, scored four goals and registered six assists in the league last season, already showing that he can perform in one of Europe's top five divisions at this early stage in his career. He already has 30 goal contributions (14 goals and 16 assists) in a Lyon shirt, and he has netted five times in 12 caps for France's Under-21s, with a senior call-up surely arriving at some point in the future.

The attacking midfielder isn't out of contract at his current club until the summer of 2025, but that doesn't mean that a move away is out of the question this summer. Chelsea have been linked with a move for him in recent past, and it is a rumour that is refusing to go away.

Could Chelsea be set to bid for Rayan Cherki?

According to ESPN, Chelsea could be about to bid for Cherki imminently, as they look to bring in the attacking starlet as a replacement for Christian Pulisic:

"Chelsea are preparing to make an opening offer for Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki as they seek a replacement for Christian Pulisic, sources have told ESPN. Pulisic is closing in on a move to AC Milan, with the United States midfielder due to undergo a medical with the Serie A giants in the next 24 hours, ESPN reported Tuesday.

"And Chelsea are already moving to replace Pulisic, with Cherki one of the targets. Elye Wahi, the talented Montpellier centre-forward, is also on the London club's shortlist.

"Cherki is keen to join Chelsea, sources have told ESPN. Born in Lyon and a product of the club's youth system, he is valued at around €40 million and is under contract until June 2025 after an automatic one year extension was triggered in April when he reached 15 Ligue 1 starts."

Cherki looks like a serious prospect with a massive future in the game, so he could be considered a hugely exciting signing for Chelsea this summer, as new manager Mauricio Pochettino looks to acquire the services of young talent and rebuild the Blues' squad after a bitterly disappointing 2022/23 season.

He could come in as a strong squad option from the off, although not necessarily a definite starter, given his age, before maturing into something truly formidable over time. The fact that Kylian Mbappe has expressed his admiration for him in the past says a lot about his ability, while Laurent Blanc has lauded him as "very talented" and "exceptional".

Predominantly used as a central attacking midfielder, Cherki could help make up for the loss of Mason Mount to Manchester United, linking the midfield and attack at Stamford Bridge, but he has also taken up a left-sided role for Lyon at times, and this versatility is an extra attribute that could further appeal to Pochettino.