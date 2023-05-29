Chelsea are in talks with Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia over a summer move to the club, according to an update from journalist Rudy Galetti.

Has Lavia had a good season?

The £25,000-a-week midfielder has been part of a Saints side who have suffered relegation from the Premier League this season, finishing bottom of the table in the process.

While numerous players have struggled for the south coast club, however, Lavia has arguably stood out as his side's star man, producing a string of impressive performances that have belied his tender years. The 19-year-old made 29 appearances in the league, averaging 2.1 tackles per game and often outperforming more experienced teammates around him.

With Southampton down to the Championship, it seems highly unlikely that they will be able to keep hold of one of their most prized assets, especially with so much interest shown in him of late. Chelsea are one of many to clubs who are eyeing up a move for him, potentially seeing him as a long-term prospect who can grow into an elite player in his position.

Could Chelsea seal summer signing of Lavia?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Galetti claimed that the Blues have actually entered negotiations with Lavia over a summer move to Stamford Bridge:

"With the potential outgoing transfers of Loftus-Cheek and Kovacic, Chelsea are looking for two new midfielders. Romeo Lavia is at the top of their list and talks with Southampton have already started."

Lavia could be a signing who ticks so many boxes for Chelsea this summer, at a time when a number of top-class additions are required in various areas of the pitch.

At 19, the Belgian represents the future, but he has also shown that he is already capable of thriving in the Premier League and holding his own against older, more experienced opponents. The fact that Pep Guardiola has described the former Manchester City youngster as "incredible" says so much about his ability and potential, and it is now a case of whether he will pick Chelsea over other teams.

Lavia could be a great partner for Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park, perhaps providing even more defensive stability than the Argentine after averaging narrowly more interceptions and clearances per game in the league this season - 1.1 and 0.8 compared to 0.9 and 0.6 - and he is also good in possession, enjoying an 86.4% pass completion rate for a relegated team.